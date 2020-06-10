Federal Reserve sees no interest rate change through 2022

Washington — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept the benchmark US interest rate at zero, saying it will remain there until a recovery from the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is under way through at least 2022.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) released their economic projections showing they expect the economy to contract by 6.5% this year, with unemployment falling to 9.3% from 13.3%.

“Financial conditions have improved, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to US households and businesses,” the Fed said in its statement released Wednesday afternoon. The Fed also committed to increasing its asset purchases “over coming months”.

“The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the US and around the world,” the FOMC statement said, warning it “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook.”

The Fed’s statement reiterated its commitment to “use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

AFP