IMF chief calls on private creditors to join G20 debt relief for poorest states

New York — The head of the International Monetary Fund called on private creditors to join the G20 in providing debt relief for the world’s poorest nations, saying that the alternative to suspension and restructuring is defaults.

A debt-service suspension would provide time for restructuring debt on a case-by-case basis in countries where debt sustainability needs to be restored, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said in a webcast with the US Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

Private investors in May said they may offer low-income countries cash to ease the burden of $140bn in debt payments due in 2020 to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. Still, the voluntary nature of the proposal may mean it falls short of easing the unsustainable burden carried by some developing nations, according to Jubilee Debt Campaign, an advocacy group.

Failure to provide relief and restructuring “would lead to inevitably a much worse option, which is disorderly defaults,” Georgieva said. “We can prevent that.”

In a separate event, Georgieva’s first deputy, Geoffrey Okamoto, said that the IMF is looking at ways to mobilise existing reserve assets rather than create new ones to help countries deal with the economic fallout of the global pandemic.

The fund is doing “quite a bit” of internal work to figure out how to use existing special drawing rights, or SDRs, to replicate the impact of creating more of them, Okamoto said on a conference call. A proposed $500bn SDR allocation was blocked in April by the IMF’s biggest shareholder, the US.