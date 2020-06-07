World / Americas

Trump orders National Guard out of Washington as race protests continue

07 June 2020 - 21:59 Agency Staff
Members of the National Guard stand near their vehicle during a protest near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, the US, June 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
Members of the National Guard stand near their vehicle during a protest near the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, the US, June 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, DC, now that everything is under perfect control,” he tweeted.

“They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”

Tens of thousands of people protested peacefully across the US at the weekend to demand racial justice after  Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, with weekend rallies spreading to smaller communities. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

In Washington, no significant incidents were reported as protesters took to the streets near the White House, which was surrounded on all sides by fences and security barricades. Some protests had turned violent since the May 25 incident.

Aides said Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet the family of Floyd. Biden is expected to offer his sympathies to Floyd's relatives and record a video message for Floyd's funeral service, which will take place on Tuesday in Houston.

Elsewhere, the global antiracism movement held protests across Europe. In Rome, demonstrators held their fists in the air and chanted “No Justice! No Peace!” on Sunday, while in London people defying official warnings not to gather lay down outside the US embassy.

In the UK's capital, where tens of thousands gathered, one banner read: “UK guilty too.”

Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators in Bristol cheering as they tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, and pushed it into a river.

Chaniya La Rose, a student at the London protest with her family, said an end to inequality was long overdue. “It just needs to stop now,” she said. “It shouldn't have to be this hard to be equal.”

Health minister Matt Hancock had earlier said that joining the Black Lives Matter protests risked contributing to the spread of the coronavirus.

London police chief Cressida Dick said 27 officers had been injured in assaults during protests this week in the city, including 14 on Saturday at the end of a peaceful demonstration.

In Belgium, police fired teargas and used a water canon to disperse about a hundred protesters in a central part of Brussels with many African shops and restaurants. Some protesters were subsequently arrested.

They were part of a crowd of about 10,000 who had gathered at the Palace of Justice, many wearing face masks and carrying banners with the phrase “Black Lives Matter — Belgium to Minneapolis”, “I can’t breathe” and “Stop killing black people”.

“Black Lives Matter is not only about police violence. Here, we experience discrimination that other races do not experience. For example, if we start looking for a flat to rent, we have difficulties. Regarding employment, we are disadvantaged. So it's not only about police violence,” said insurance broker Randy Kayembe.

In Italy, where several thousand people gathered in Rome's Piazza del Popolo, speakers called out racism worldwide.

More than 10,000 gathered in the Danish capital Copenhagen, hundreds in Budapest and thousands in Madrid, where they lined the street guarded by police.

“I really think we need to finish with the institutional racism that is actually international,” said Gloria Envivas, an English teacher in the Spanish capital. "It's not something that is only going on in the US or in Europe, it's also worldwide.”

In Thailand, people held an online demonstration on the video platform Zoom, due to restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Everyone has hopes, everyone has dreams, everyone bleeds red, you know,” said Natalie Bin Narkprasert, an organiser of the Thai protest.

Like many people around the world, the group observed a silence in memory of Floyd, in this case, for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the period he was pinned under the officer's knee — to know “how it feels”.

AFP, Reuters

