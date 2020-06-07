World / Americas

Colin Powell calls Trump a liar and endorses Joe Biden

‘We have a constitution. We have to follow that constitution. And the president's drifted away from it’

07 June 2020 - 23:01 Staff writer
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell in Washington, the US, September 30 2015. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Washington — Colin Powell, who served as America's top military officer and top diplomat under Republican presidents, said on Sunday he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden, accusing Donald Trump of drifting from the US constitution.

In a scathing criticism of Trump on CNN, Powell denounced the US president as a danger to democracy whose lies and insults have diminished America in the eyes of the world.

“We have a constitution. We have to follow that constitution. And the president's drifted away from it,” Powell said.

A retired four-star army general, Powell was the latest in a series of retired top military officers to publicly criticise Trump's handling of the mass antiracism protests that have swept the US since the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis May 25.

A tipping point appeared to have been reached last week among the normally reticent retired officers when Trump threatened to use the active duty military to quell protests in US cities, setting off a confrontation with the Pentagon leadership.

Among those who broke their silence was Trump's former defence secretary, Jim Mattis, a retired Marine general who accused the president of deliberately setting Americans against each other and making “a mockery of our constitution.”

Powell's comments carried particular force as the nation's first and so far only African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the first black secretary of state, serving under Republican presidents George HW Bush and George Bush respectively.

 'Turning point' 

Powell blasted Republican senators for not standing up to Trump.

“We are in a turning point,” he said. “He lies about things. And he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable,” he said, referring to Trump.

Powell also rebuked Trump for offending “just about everyone in the world.”

“We're down on Nato. We're cutting more troops out of Germany. We have done away with our contributions to the World Health Organisation. We're not happy with the UN.

“And just about everywhere you go you'll find some kind of disdain for American foreign policy that is not in our interests,” he said.

'Language of recrimination' 

In contrast, Condoleezza Rice, Powell's successor as secretary of state and who also is African American, supported setting aside “the language of recrimination” to help the country heal and move forward.

“I would ask the president to first and foremost speak in the language of unity, the language of empathy,” she said.

“Not everyone is going to agree with any president, with this president, but you have to speak to every American, not just to those who might agree with you,” she said.

Rice also warned against sending in the military to contain peaceful protest, adding, “This isn't a battlefield.”

A vote for Biden

Rice would not say who she intends to vote for in November.

Powell, a moderate who has distanced himself from the Republican party in recent years and did not vote for Trump in 2016, said he would cast his ballot for Biden.

“I'm very close to Joe Biden in a social matter and political matter. I worked with him for 35, 40 years. And he is now the candidate, and I will be voting for him,” he said.

“Every American citizen has to sit down, think it through, and make a decision on their own,” he said. “Use your common sense, say is this good for my country before you say this is good for me.”

AFP

