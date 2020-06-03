World / Americas

US antiracism rallies go on for eighth night and show no sign of stopping

Although protests have been largely peaceful during the day, at night crowds have turned to rioting, vandalism, arson and looting

03 June 2020 - 12:06 Jonathan Ernst and Brendan O’Brien
Demonstrators protesting against the death of George Floyd hold up placards near the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House on June 2 2020 in Washington, the US. Picture: AFP/OLIVIER DOULIERY
Demonstrators protesting against the death of George Floyd hold up placards near the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House on June 2 2020 in Washington, the US. Picture: AFP/OLIVIER DOULIERY

Washington/Minneapolis — Tens of thousands of people defied curfews to take to the streets of US cities on Tuesday for an eighth night of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody, as National Guard troops lined the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Clashes between protesters and police and looting of some stores in New York City gave way to relative quiet by night's end. In Los Angeles, numerous demonstrators who stayed out after the city's curfew were arrested. But by late evening, conditions were quiet enough that local television stations switched from wall-to-wall coverage back to regular programming.

Large marches and rallies also took place in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Denver and Seattle.

In Portland, Oregon, crowds seemed to swell before 11pm local time. Police used stun grenades and teargas on the crowd, calling it an “unlawful assembly”. The scattering crowd shouted “peaceful protest” back at police.

Although rallies on behalf of Floyd and other victims of police brutality have been largely peaceful during the day, after dark each night crowds have turned to rioting, vandalism, arson and looting. On Monday night, five police officers were hit by gunfire in two cities.

Outside the US Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon, a throng took to one knee, chanting “silence is violence” and “no justice, no peace,” as officers faced them just before the government-imposed curfew.

The crowd remained after dark, despite the curfew and vows by President Donald Trump to crack down on what he has called lawlessness by “hoodlums” and “thugs,” using National Guard or even the US military if necessary.

Some protesters briefly pushed and rocked a chain-link fence, but were encouraged other protesters to stop. Local news media reported that the crowds dwindled by midnight.

Protests coast to coast

In New York City, thousands of chanting protesters ignored an 8pm curfew to march from the Barclays Center in Flatbush towards the Brooklyn Bridge as police helicopters whirred overheard.

The crowd, halted at an entrance to the Manhattan Bridge roadway, chanted at riot police: “Walk with us! Walk with us.”

On Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, hundreds of people filled the street, marching past famous landmarks of the film centre. Others gathered outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters downtown, in some cases hugging and shaking hands with a line of officers outside.

Los Angeles was the scene of violent riots in 1992, following the acquittal of four policemen charged in the beating of black motorist Rodney King, that saw more than 60 people killed and an estimated $1bn in damage.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found a majority of Americans sympathise with the protests.

The survey conducted on Monday and Tuesday found 64% of American adults were “sympathetic to people who are out protesting right now,” while 27% said they were not and 9% were unsure.

More than 55% of Americans said they disapproved of Trump's handling of the protests, including 40% who “strongly” disapproved, while just one-third said they approved — lower than his overall job approval of 39%, the poll showed.

In Minneapolis, Roxie Washington, mother of Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, told a news conference he was a good man. “I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me ...," she said, sobbing. “Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate.”

Floyd died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, reigniting the explosive issue of police brutality against African Americans five months before the November presidential election.

The officer who knelt on Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but not yet charged.

America is not a battleground

Trump has threatened to use the military to battle the violence and has derided local authorities, including state governors, for their response to the disturbances.

The head of the US National Guard said on Tuesday 18,000 Guard members were assisting local law enforcement in 29 states.

The Pentagon said it has moved about 1,600 US. Army troops into the Washington, DC region.

Trump's rhetoric and the growing role of the US armed forces has alarmed some current and former officials.

“America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy,” Martin Dempsey, a retired four-star general who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote on Twitter.

The protests come on the heels of lockdowns to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus which hit African Americans disproportionately with high numbers of cases and job losses.

Some of those who have gathered at the site of Floyd's killing have invoked the non-violent message of the late US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, assassinated in 1968, as the only way forward.

“He would be truly appalled by the violence because he gave his life for this stuff,” said Al Clark, 62, a black man who drove to the Minneapolis memorial with one of King's speeches blaring from his truck.

“But I can understand the frustration and anger.”

With Daphne Psaledakis, Anne Saphir, Brendan O'Brien, Nathan Layne, Brad Brooks, Diane Craft, Jonathan Allen, Sharon Bernstein and Aakriti Bhalla

Reuters

How Jim Crow and Donald Trump conspired to kill George Floyd

Trump’s toxic and race-baiting rhetoric, and Covid-19, has laid bare the lot of African-Americans in their own country
Opinion
22 hours ago

Anti-racism protests sparked by US death of George Floyd take place in New Zealand

But Nigerian-New Zealand musician Mazbou Q, who organised the protest, said the gatherings were not just about the death of Floyd
World
2 days ago

Unrest over George Floyd killing batters US cities still recovering from lockdown

The fury over Floyd’s death comes as black people in US deal with heavy impact on their health and finances from Covid-19
World
1 day ago

Trump threatens to bring in the army to stop US protests

The president called on mayors and governors to ‘establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence’ to stop protests over the death of a George ...
World
1 day ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Blood on the streets and on the feeds as Trump takes on Twitter

Technology is central to fallout from death of George Floyd and to how it is being transmitted worldwide
Opinion
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
Equatorial Guinea accuses WHO official of ...
World / Africa
2.
Africa’s sick get sicker as serious ailments are ...
World / Africa
3.
Solar power will soon be cheaper than coal
World
4.
Trump threatens to bring in the army to stop US ...
World / Americas
5.
America’s outrage is flexible as it’s based on ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.