World / Americas

US jobless claims pass 40-million as economy struggles to reopen

28 May 2020 - 17:07 Agency Staff
Job seekers wait in line in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS
Job seekers wait in line in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — Another 2.12-million people filed for unemployment in the US last week, pushing total layoffs since the start of the coronavirus crisis to more than 40 million, a level not seen since the Great Depression, the labor department said on Thursday.

The new filings, however, showed that the pace of the layoffs was subsiding as the US economy slowly begins to reopen, with the data for the week ended May 23 a decrease from the upwardly revised 2.44-million claims filed the week before.

The number of new claims filed weekly still remains well above any single week of the global financial crisis 12 years ago, but there were signs that states' efforts to bring their economies back online were having some impact.

“The dip in initial claims is consistent with Google search and advance state data, which tentatively point to a bigger drop next week,” said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, predicting weekly claims could drop below one million by the end of June.

The insured unemployment rate, measuring the people actually receiving benefits, was at 14.5% for the week ended May 16, decreasing for the first time since the pandemic's arrival and indicating that some people had returned to work.

Florida, one of the states moving most aggressively to reopen, accounted for part of the decrease, but Shepherdson said much of the rest was caused by a technicality in California, which remained under lockdown for the week of the survey.

AFP

Demand by US SMEs for $150bn available in loans dries up

‘I think it’s a mixture of uncertainty and anxiety and fear, and the uncontrollable factor about employment and rehiring,’ one bank chief says
World
2 days ago

‘Jobbing’ their way through unemployment apocalypse

The gig economy’s ‘independent contractors’ are left high and dry during the lockdown, but local start-ups show how it can be done
News & Fox
1 week ago

Over 20-million jobs lost in US in April due to Covid-19

‘Our economy is on life support now,’ says former commissioner of the bureau of labour statistics Erica Groshen
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe eases lockdown for diaspora payouts and ...
World / Africa
2.
Minneapolis mayor calls for police officer to be ...
World / Americas
3.
World Bank lends $7m to ailing Zimbabwe to fight ...
World / Africa
4.
Trump furious at fact-check alert on Twitter and ...
World / Americas
5.
Zimbabweans go hungry as coronavirus lockdown ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Can Trump spend his way back into the White House?

Opinion

Trump says he will tax US firms if they don’t reshore operations

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.