Joe Biden calls nuclear weapons test talks by Trump ‘reckless’

The front-runner for the Democrats in this year’s US election says such a test hasn’t happened since 1992, and to do so now is ‘dangerous’

28 May 2020 - 16:58 Doina Chiacu
Joe Biden. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/SCOTT OLSON
Washington — Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden described reported discussions by the Trump administration over whether to conduct a nuclear weapons test as reckless, on Thursday, saying it could spur other countries to follow a dangerous US lead.

Republican President Donald Trump’s administration considered whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, The Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the talks.

The meeting did not conclude with any agreement to conduct a nuclear test, and a decision was ultimately made to take other measures in response to threats posed by Russia and China, the report said.

“The possibility that the Trump administration may resume nuclear explosive weapons testing in Nevada is as reckless as it is dangerous. We have not tested a device since 1992; we don’t need to do so now,” Biden said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US has been concerned that Russia and China have been conducting tests. The state department said in April that China may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to observe an international pact banning such blasts.

The former vice-president said the possible resumption of such tests by the US would not bring Moscow or Beijing to the negotiating table on a new arms control agreement

“This is delusional,” he said. “A resumption of testing is more likely to prompt other countries to resume militarily significant nuclear testing, and undermine our nuclear nonproliferation goals”, including those aimed at North Korea and Iran.

