Donald Trump drafts order over Twitter fact-check links

Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday to demand an explanation for the fact-checking links added to Trump’s tweets. He accused the company of choosing to “editorialise”. Hawley repeated a threat that’s been raised by other lawmakers over the years: revoking the protections that shield Twitter and other platforms from legal liability for content its users post.

“Politicians can use the powers of government to make life very difficult for private companies and there’s a long track record of politicians from both parties doing this in the last couple years to social media companies,” said Jesse Blumenthal, a conservative who leads tech policy at Stand Together, part of the political network affiliated with libertarian billionaire Charles Koch.

In recent days, Trump has tweeted attacks on cable news host and former Republican representative Joe Scarborough by pushing a baseless conspiracy theory that he was involved in the death 19 years ago of a woman who worked at his district office in Florida. Her widower sent a letter to Twitter asking the publicly traded company to delete Trump’s tweets, but it chose to leave them online.

Scarborough is a frequent critic of the president.

80 million followers, 52,000 tweets

The feud with Twitter comes as Trump has been under siege for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that’s infected more than 1.7-million Americans and killed more than 100,000. He trails Biden in general election polls by an average of 5.3 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics.

There has never been a politician as prolific on social media, which he often uses to call opponents names, spread conspiracy theories, dismiss employees and announce policy changes. He has sent more than 52,000 tweets and has more than 80-million followers.

Trump has both acknowledged the power he wields when he tweets and the platform’s impact on his 2016 election. At a July 2019 social media event at the White House he boasted about using Twitter to announce that the US would recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, one of the world’s most contentious foreign policy issues.

“Boom,” Trump said of the March 19 tweet. “I press it and, within two seconds, we have breaking news.” At that same event he acknowledged that without the platform he might not have been elected.

‘Keyboard warriors’

Trump has a symbiotic relationship with his supporters on Twitter. They often create memes that go viral with his retweets. Earlier this month, he retweeted a meme of himself as the president giving a speech in the 1996 movie Independence Day, about an alien invasion. The meme has been viewed 18-million times on Twitter.

He’s repeatedly promoted a Twitter handle that goes by the name of @sexcounseling that reinforces his messages. Earlier this month he egged on his supporters online with the hashtag #Obamagate, alleging that president Barack Obama’s administration improperly tried to undermine his election campaign in 2016. His supporters tweeted a series of memes with Obama and Biden.

“Thank you to all of my great Keyboard Warriors. You are better, and far more brilliant, than anyone on Madison Avenue (Ad Agencies). There is nobody like you!,” Trump said in a May 14 tweet.

Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesperson, defended the president’s use of Twitter.

“Most Americans have a pretty clear understanding of the way that President Trump uses Twitter,” Murtaugh said on Wednesday on Fox News. “Twitter is a way for the president to connect with his voters. We hear all the time from the president’s supporters that they like the way that the president expresses himself on Twitter because they say, to this day, they say, listen, here’s a guy who finally says the things out loud that I’m thinking to myself.”

Going back to the 2016 campaign, Trump and his campaign have cultivated a relationship with his supporters online. That part of his base remains engaged, echoing and spreading his messages, said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist. “The most effective endorsement for a candidate is from someone that you already trust, that you already have a relationship with.”

Bloomberg