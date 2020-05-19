Microlender Grameen America steps in to assist struggling small firms

Lugo’s husband was the first to get ill in early March. Then it was Lugo and their daughter, followed by their son. By the time the city’s lockdown went into effect on March 22, some of Lugo’s employees had called in sick with coronavirus symptoms.

Lugo’s shop, Who’s Papi? Tires by Papi is located in a usually busy area of Woodside just off the flyover that connects Brooklyn with Queens. With streets emptied out, fewer cars, taxis and trucks needed work, and revenue slumped 80%.

“All the bills I faced were going through my mind,” Lugo said. That included $60,000 in monthly costs, including taxes, insurance and keeping an expensive inventory of tyres.

Lugo laid off four of her 10 employees, leaving a smaller crew to man the premises while she was at home, ill. The team, with whom Lugo held weekly Zoom meetings, serviced police vehicles and cars belonging to doctors who worked at the nearby Elmhurst Hospital, one of the city hospitals that was swamped with patients suffering from the worst symptoms of Covid-19.

Approved lenders

The main federal relief plan for US small businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), was designed to shore up owners such as Lugo and her employees during the unprecedented health crisis.

But businesses need to apply for loans via approved lenders, which prioritised their existing customers, making the funds inaccessible to those who are locked out of conventional banking. After the first round of $349bn ran out of money in 13 days, Congress set aside $30bn for community development financial institutions that provide financial services in economically distressed areas. The average size of loans has dropped to about $71,000 from $206,000 during the first tranche.

Microlender Grameen America helped secure loans that averaged $4,000 in the second round, according to its president, Andrea Jung, the former CEO of Avon Products.

“Qualifying women entrepreneurs in our microloan programme who would otherwise be left behind in the funding rounds have successfully submitted applications for PPP relief,” Jung said in an e-mailed statement.

That included Lugo, who received a $6,000 loan less than two weeks ago. She has returned to her business after more than a month.

Twelve-hour shifts

About a 10-minute drive east into Jackson Heights, with the number 7 subway line rumbling up on the elevated tracks, Vanessa Gil had worked 12-hour shifts at her family restaurant. Gil, who normally handled the administration of the business, was left to manage it alone after her parents and some workers fell sick, presumably with the coronavirus.

At the end of each day, Gil creeps quietly into her home so as not to get her children’s attention in case they come running to greet her. She needs to sanitise and do a clothes change first. Her parents were quarantined in the basement of her home, where she lives with her husband, three children and sister.