US faces uphill battle in restoring social and economic life after spending $3-trillion

If there is consensus on any point, it is that the struggle towards normal social and economic life will take much more time, effort and money than at first thought. The risks of a years-long economic depression have risen; fact-driven officials have become increasingly sober in their outlook; and the next weeks and coming set of choices have emerged as critical to the future.

Faced with two distinct paths — a cavalier acceptance of the mass deaths that would be needed for “herd immunity” or the truly strict lockdown needed to extinguish the virus — “we are not on either route”, Harvard University economist James Stock, among the first to model the health and economic trade-offs the country faces, said last week.

That means no clear end in sight to the economic and health pain.

“I am really concerned we are just going to hang out. We will have reopened across the board, not in a smart way … and we will have months and months of 15% or 20% unemployment,” Stock said. “It is hard to state how damaging that will be.”

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed chair Jerome Powell will appear via a remote internet feed before the senate banking committee on Tuesday to provide the first quarterly update on implementation of the Cares Act, which with a follow-up bill formed the signature $2.9-trillion legislative response to the pandemic.

Confusion about terms

They will likely face detailed questions about their efforts after a rocky few months. The Paycheck Protection Program in particular was originally overwhelmed with applicants and criticised for hundreds of loans doled out to publicly traded companies.

Yet, now two months in, a replenished programme still has $120bn in funding available — money on the table that analysts at TD Securities suggest people have refused to pick up because of confusion about the terms.

The hearing is also likely to be a platform for Democrats to coax Mnuchin and Powell towards acknowledging that more must be done — Powell said so directly in an appearance last week — and for Republicans arguing against quick new action.

The lockdowns and money have had an impact on the disease’s spread, as the postponement of sporting events and other mass gatherings, and restaurant and store closings curbed the spread of a virus that some early estimates forecast killing as many as 2-million Americans.

Deaths as of Saturday stood at about 87,000 and are expected to pass 135,000 by early August.

After federal government missteps and delays, testing has ramped up to 1.5-million to 2-million tests a day, still less than half what health experts say the country needs.

Initial stages

Strict lockdowns slowed the rate of infection in the hardest-hit areas, “flattening the curve” so hospitals could retrain nurses, cobble together donations of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns, and were spared from the direst predictions about intensive care shortages.

However, the fight against the coronavirus may still be in its initial stages in more than a dozen US states, where case numbers continue to rise.

And community agencies are noting increases in cases of domestic violence and suicide attempts after weeks of home confinement.

At its passage in late March the Cares Act was regarded as a major and perhaps sufficient prop to get the US economy through a dilemma.

Fighting the spread of the virus came with a huge economic hit as stores closed, transportation networks scaled back, and tens of millions of people lost jobs or revenue at their businesses.

Facing a decline not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the main goal of the bill was to replace that lost income with checks to individuals and loans to small businesses that are designed to be forgiven.

JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli estimated recently that the loans and transfer payments under the act turned what would have been an annualised blow to income of nearly 60% from April through June into an annualised decline of 15% — sharp, but far more manageable.