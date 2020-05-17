Barack Obama criticises lack of US leadership in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Washington — Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday criticised the response to the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the US, in what was viewed as a rare public rebuke of his successor, Donald Trump.

His remarks came as he spoke at two virtual commencements for high school and university students locked down instead of celebrating their graduations, a rite of passage every spring in the US.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing,” Obama told graduates from several dozen historically black colleges and universities at the first ceremony.

“A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge,” he said as he discussed the implications of the pandemic during the online event, without naming any specific leaders.

Later he told high school students at another ceremony to step up where leaders had failed. "If the world is going to get better, it's going to be up to you,” he said.

“Doing what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy — that's how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up,” he said.

“I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”

The ceremony, carried by all the major US television networks, included a speech by basketball superstar LeBron James.

James echoed Obama's call for the students to step up, urging them to “stay close to home” and help rebuild communities devastated by the virus and shutdowns.

Uncertain future

The US leads the world with coronavirus cases and deaths, at 1.4-million and nearly 90,000, respectively.

The 2020 graduates face a grim reality: the US unemployment rate has shot up to nearly 15% and more than 36-million people have filed for unemployment benefits as America grapples with the fallout from months of lockdown and businesses closing.