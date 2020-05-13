Paul Manafort released from prison with no coronavirus infections

New York — President Donald Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort was released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to finish his sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, his lawyer said, drawing fresh Democratic criticism over justice department actions that have benefited Trump associates.

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, imprisoned in a separate case, also is expected to be released based on the threat of the coronavirus, a US official familiar with the decision-making regarding inmates said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Todd Blanche, a lawyer for the Manafort, said the 71-year-old veteran Republican political operative was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Loretto in Cambria County, Pennsylvania and would serve the remainder of his seven year sentence in home confinement in Virginia.

Manafort's legal team in April asked the US Bureau of Prisons for home confinement rather than continued imprisonment, saying his pre-existing health conditions such as high blood pressure, liver disease and respiratory ailments increased his risks should he become infected with the coronavirus.

The pathogen has led to a number of deaths amid the close quarters of federal prisons.

Manafort's sentence stemmed from two criminal cases arising from former US special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 US election to boost Trump's candidacy. Manafort's sentence is due to run until November 2024.

The US official did not provide information on when Cohen is expected to be let out of Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. Cohen was imprisoned for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump, financial crimes and lying to Congress. Trump has called Cohen a "rat". Cohen has called Trump a "racist", a "con man" and "a cheat".

House of Representatives intelligence committee chair Adam Schiff, a pivotal player in Trump's impeachment, said Manafort's release from a prison with no reported coronavirus infections raised troubling questions about the department under attorney-general William Barr, a Trump political loyalist.