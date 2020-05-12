Anthony Fauci warns of ‘suffering and death’ in premature end to US lockdown

The doctor, who has worked under Republican and Democratic administrations and is a coronavirus adviser to the White House, noted some progress in the fight against a virus that the medical world is still trying to understand.

He mentioned a slowing in the growth of cases in hotspots such as New York, even as other areas of the country were seeing spikes.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing that his state alone needed $61bn in federal stimulus to help reopen its economy. He called on Congress and Trump to support legislation that would address funding gaps, a problem he stressed was dogging Republican and Democratic governors.

“This economy has been damaged through no fault of anyone,” said Cuomo, a Democrat. “But to get this economy back up again and running, we are going to need an intelligent stimulus bill from Washington.”

Some states already have begun reopening their economies and others have announced plans to phase that in beginning in mid-May, even as opinion polls show most Americans are concerned about resuming such operations too soon.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said on Tuesday that he intended to announce some tentative moves towards reopening even thought his state, by some measures, is the most serious coronavirus danger zone in the US.

Restrictions in place allow only essential services to operate. Murphy said any changes would be incremental and determined by progress in curbing the spread of the virus.

Cordial

Tuesday's Senate hearing was more cordial than many of Congress's undertakings in recent years, with members of the Senate health, education, labour and pensions committee addressing the non-partisan health experts politely.

Democrats on the committee largely concentrated on the risks of opening the US economy now, while Republicans downplayed that notion, saying a prolonged shutdown could have serious negative impacts on human health and the health of the economy.

Asked whether college students can feel safe if classes resume on campuses in August or September, Fauci said that expecting a treatment or vaccine to be in place by then would be “a bridge too far”.

Instead, schools and students would have to depend on expanded testing for coronavirus, tracing of those who have been in contact with infected people and safe hygiene practices, witnesses said.

The Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus has infected more than 1.3-million Americans and killed more than 80,600.