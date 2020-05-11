World / Americas

covid-19

Mike Pence returns to White House after coronavirus scare

Trump has been resistant to wearing a mask himself and has not put one on in public

11 May 2020 - 22:32 Agency Staff
US Vice-President Mike Pence at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, May 7 2020. Picture: STEFANI REYNOLDS/CNP/BLOOMBERG
US Vice-President Mike Pence at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, May 7 2020. Picture: STEFANI REYNOLDS/CNP/BLOOMBERG

Washington — US Vice-President Mike Pence returned to the White House on Monday after self-isolating for the weekend. One of his aides had tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the move, and all staff working in the West Wing were instructed to wear masks.

A memo was sent to staff on Monday directing everyone who entered the wing where the daily operations of President Donald Trump's administration are carried out to cover their faces. With Trump's valet and Pence's press secretary both testing positive for the deadly coronavirus last week, pressure is growing for the White House to take further steps in protecting the health of country's 73-year-old president.

Trump has been resistant to wearing a mask himself and has not put one on in public, though he said he tried some on backstage during a visit to a mask factory in Arizona last week.

The president is in the age group that is considered high risk for complications with the coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands of people in the United States alone and ravaged countries and economies worldwide.

The White House said last week it was stepping up precautions for people who are around Trump and Pence, both of whom have resumed travel outside of Washington. The two men are being tested for the virus daily and close associates are receiving tests on a daily basis as well.

"In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitizer, and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president is being tested daily for Covid-19 as well as any guests," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

After Pence's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus last week, Trump was asked whether people in the West Wing would begin to wear masks. He responded that people already were doing so, but he and his guests that day had not donned masks, and staff in the West Wing were not wearing them either.

The US has the highest number of total Covid-19 deaths in the world, with 79,894 deaths out of 1,339,819 cases as of Sunday. At least 216,169 have been declared recovered.

Reuters

Lincoln, Churchill and Bon Jovi — the voices inspiring Americans

US governors are turning to iconic figures to give hope during the coronavirus pandemic, playing a role that Trump critics say should be his
World
5 hours ago

Over 20-million jobs lost in US in April due to Covid-19

‘Our economy is on life support now,’ says former commissioner of the bureau of labour statistics Erica Groshen
World
3 days ago

China calls US’s bluff on virus origins and has WHO in its court

In his re-election campaign, Donald Trump is blaming China for not stopping the coronavirus, saying it is ‘worse than Pearl Harbor’
World
4 days ago

Trump says coronavirus task force will stay open indefinitely

Pence and Trump had signalled they thought the task force had run its course, prompting an outcry
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
New Wuhan infections fuel fears of renewed ...
World / Asia
2.
Sweden’s ignoring the coronavirus wouldn’t work ...
World / Europe
3.
Tracing apps could be new normal for travellers ...
World
4.
About 190,000 African lives could be lost to ...
World / Africa
5.
French go back to work and school as Macron eases ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

New Wuhan infections fuel fears of renewed Covid-19 rise

World / Asia

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker on fears of a second wave of Covid-19

Markets

Fears of a second wave of coronavirus hits oil

Markets

Europe braces for reopening after grim Covid-19 lockdown

World / Europe

TOM EATON: Fumbling in the dark in a virus vacuum

Opinion / Columnists

Bioweapons: they can kill you just as quickly as they do your enemy

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.