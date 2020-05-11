Mike Pence returns to White House after coronavirus scare

The White House said last week it was stepping up precautions for people who are around Trump and Pence, both of whom have resumed travel outside of Washington. The two men are being tested for the virus daily and close associates are receiving tests on a daily basis as well.

"In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitizer, and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president is being tested daily for Covid-19 as well as any guests," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

After Pence's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus last week, Trump was asked whether people in the West Wing would begin to wear masks. He responded that people already were doing so, but he and his guests that day had not donned masks, and staff in the West Wing were not wearing them either.

The US has the highest number of total Covid-19 deaths in the world, with 79,894 deaths out of 1,339,819 cases as of Sunday. At least 216,169 have been declared recovered.

Reuters