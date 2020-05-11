Coronavirus patients in Haiti fear lynching as suspicion spreads

President Jovenel Moise said in an April 27 address to the nation that the government would not tolerate violence against coronavirus sufferers. Yet Haitians say the state is too weak to stop the perpetrators.

One of Haiti's few well-equipped hospitals, the Bernard Mevs in Port-au-Prince, cancelled plans to open a centre for treating coronavirus patients due to opposition by local residents who feared it would be a vector for contagion, an administrative staffer said.

Other Haitian hospitals and clinics face similar opposition, according to Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), an international body devoted to improving public health in the Americas.

People “are actually obstructing the access to be able to set up Covid health facilities, and threatening to burn them and to attack the health-care workers,” Etienne said during a weekly regional briefing on Tuesday. “The lack of security at those facilities is a huge issue.”

Covid-19 survivor Gyliane Woel said the state ambulance service recently sent her home at night the hospital that treated her in Mirebalais, just north of the capital, stressing it was for own safety.

Didie Herold, director of Haiti's National Ambulance Centre, denied that. He said some drop-offs occur at odd hours because the service has only four or five ambulances devoted to transporting Covid-19 patients in the area about Port-au-Prince.

Nowhere to bury bodies

Haiti’s relative isolation and last year’s political unrest have helped keep its case count low to date, health experts said, as international travellers have stayed away. But they said the outbreak could yet explode in the vulnerable, densely populated Caribbean island nation of 11-million. Thousands of Haitian migrant labourers are now returning from the neighbouring Dominican Republic, one of the worst-affected regions in Latin America, after losing their incomes during lockdown.

Basic sanitation is a challenge in Haiti’s vast informal settlements and rural hinterlands. Health-care services were already collapsing before the pandemic due to lack of financing. The country had just about 100 ventilators before the crisis, according to Adrien of the health ministry, though it just received 100 more from China.

Fear and loathing, however, are not in short supply.

In the northeastern coastal city of Fort Liberte in early April, a bereaved man asked city officials to help him find a burial spot for his wife who had died of Covid-19, after a mob armed with stones, machetes and guns tried to prevent her internment in an old cholera graveyard on the outskirts of town, according to mayor Etienne Louis Jacques.

Louis Jacques said a spot was secured in the city's cemetery, but authorities had to fire warning shots to scare off stone-throwing locals so the family could lay the woman to rest. He said the grave was dug 9m deep and covered with concrete to allay contagion fears.

In Saint-Michel de l'Atalaye, a town on the central plateau, an orphanage was stoned after its Belgian director was diagnosed with coronavirus, said Michelot Dorcenat, a local health ministry official for Saint-Michel and nearby Marmelade.

“They were furious, saying the Belgian brought the illness to Haiti,” said Dorcenat, adding that Saint-Michel residents were barred from attending a popular market at the nearby town of Saint-Raphael by residents there.

A person at the orphanage, who declined to be named, confirmed Dorcenat's account of events.

Denial

The International Monetary Fund and the US government have respectively announced $111.6m and $16.1m in funding to help Haiti tackle the outbreak and its financial fallout.

Some Haitians suspect the government and local authorities are inventing coronavirus cases to rake in more financing, leading some citizens to ignore health precautions such as wearing masks and engaging in social distancing.

“They do believe the pandemic is political gimmickry and they do not appreciate the severity,” PAHO's Etienne said.

Secretary of state for communication Eddy Jackson Alexis denied allegations that public officials were seeking to profit off coronavirus. He said Haitians were beginning to acknowledge the illness thanks to efforts to raise awareness by the government, civil society and the media.

Yet three weeks ago, in southeastern Côtes-de-Fer, the family of a 41-year old Covid-19 sufferer refused to believe his diagnosis and insisted on removing him from the local hospital where he was in a coma, the facility's epidemiologist Jean Daniel Laguerre said.

The hospital did not have sufficient security to fend off about 50 people who arrived to take the patient away, he said, highlighting the weakness of the state. Mayor Francoeur Dalexis said he had reinforced police patrols since the incident but resources were tight.

Laguerre said the man died the following day and his family held a large wake.

“I fear there will be a huge outbreak” in the area Laguerre said. “But until now, none of those in (the victim's) entourage have wanted to be tested, and they have even put barricades on the road.”

Voodoo campaign

With the attacks on voodoo priests over cholera fresh in their memories, leaders of that religious community are appearing on radio and television to dispel any notions that they may have conjured the coronavirus.

Health experts agree more education is needed to explain the virus. The Unicef said it has helped the government produce 500,000 flyers, 250,000 leaflets and 100,000 posters, as well as videos and audio spots.

But nearly half the population is illiterate, and many rural residents have no access to the internet, television or radio.