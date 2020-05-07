World / Americas

Fears for bees as giant Asian wasps buzz into the US

Known as the ‘murder hornet’, the insects are known for decimating their milder, honey-producing compatriots

07 May 2020 - 08:30 Agency Staff
A closeup of an Asian giant hornet is seen in an undated Washington State Department of Agriculture picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, 2020. Picture: WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A closeup of an Asian giant hornet is seen in an undated Washington State Department of Agriculture picture obtained by Reuters on May 4, 2020. Picture: WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Los Angeles — A deadly giant insect known as the “murder hornet” has been spotted for the first time in the US, prompting fears it could decimate the honeybee population and creating a buzz on social media.

Two of the wasps — the world’s largest hornet species — were discovered late in 2019 in the western state of Washington, and scientists have since been trying to track the invasive insects to eradicate them.

Karla Salp, a spokesperson for the Washington state department of agriculture, said it was unclear how the Asian giant hornets — which have orange and black markings and are nearly 5cm in length — arrived in the US.

“Normally, though, they are unwitting hitchhikers on something (like shipping containers) or someone,” Salp said.

Scientists suspect there are probably more of the insects than just the two spotted in 2019, which is why a public outreach campaign has been launched to help with eradication efforts.

“During this trapping season and with the help of public education and encouragement to report suspected sightings, we hope to have a better idea of where they are as well as to eradicate them if we can,” Salp said.

Scientists warn that unless the insect is eliminated in the next couple of years, it could spread in North America and become permanently established.

Salp said the hornets, which are native to East Asia and Japan, don’t usually attack people, but they are known for decimating honeybee colonies.

“In general, people do not need to worry,” she said. “As long as you don’t step in a nest or approach a beehive they have taken over, there is a fairly low risk that you will be stung.

“That being said, if you are stung, their venom is more toxic than that of local bees and wasps, and they have more of it,” she added.

In Japan, where the insects are hunted and eaten, about 30 to 50 people die each year from their venomous sting.

Mass slaughter

But while the giant hornets are typically not harmful to humans, they do pose a great danger to bee populations, which have been declining in many parts of the world.

Chris Looney, an entomologist at the Washington state department of agriculture, has explained that hornets slaughter honey bees by literally biting their heads off.

The hornets then occupy honeybee nests for up to a week or more, feeding on the pupae and larvae.

Paul van Westendorp, an apiculturist in British Columbia, said the only nest of hornets found in North America was discovered on Vancouver Island and destroyed.

A specimen was also found in White Rock, British Columbia, in November 2019.

The two hornets spotted in Blaine, Washington, were found in December. One was alive and flew off, Westendorp said, while the second was dead.

News of the “murder hornets’” arrival in the US has set the internet abuzz in recent days, with many lamenting that it couldn’t have come at a worse time, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now I gotta worry about a hornet killing me! the world is ending,” said one Twitter user.

“Guys, I think we are going to be OK as long as someone tells the Murder Hornets about the 6ft social distancing rule,” quipped another user. “With a name like that, I’m sure they are reasonable.”

AFP

GIULIETTA TALEVI: ‘We made a decision not to make a decision’

What better time to dust off the ‘unknown unknowns’ than during the time of corona
Opinion
5 hours ago

Total set to eliminate emissions by 2050 as crude oil price slumps

The oil giant’s commitment to invest more in clean energy, despite profits dropping amid Covid-19, shows pressure over long-term climate challenges
Companies
1 day ago

TIM HARFORD: Shutting down growth not the only solution to tackling climate change

The aim is to reduce emissions, restore natural ecosystems and sustain human flourishing and freedoms
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Tanzanian president John Magufuli questions ...
World / Africa
2.
World Bank lends $7m to ailing Zimbabwe to fight ...
World / Africa
3.
Chile’s sex workers embracing online world amid ...
World / Americas
4.
Kenya cordons off coronavirus hot-spots in two ...
World / Africa
5.
Despite high infection rate, UK looks to ease ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

A greener way of life beckons

Life

Bushfires flare in southern Australia as heatwave returns

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.