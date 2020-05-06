Trump says coronavirus task force will stay open indefinitely

Washington — US President Donald Trump said he would keep his coronavirus task force running indefinitely, backing away from a decision that was signalled by the White House a day earlier that he planned to disband the group of public health experts.

Trump, speaking Wednesday at a White House event hosting nurses, said he will add two or three members to the group who will be focused on reopening the nation for business.

Asked about his change of mind, Trump said: “I thought we could wind it down sooner, but I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding it down.”

The president said he received calls from “very respected people” who urged him to keep the task force up and running, but didn’t name the callers.

“I didn’t know whether it was appreciated by the public but it is appreciated by the public,” he told reporters.

Trump struck up the task force in late January as the coronavirus was spreading rapidly across the globe. About a month later, he put Vice-President Mike Pence in charge of the group of public health officials, including Deborah Birx and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci.