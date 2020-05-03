America — and Berkshire Hathaway — will perserve, says Warren Buffett

Illustrating his remarks with dozens of plain black-and-white slides, Buffett called dealing with the pandemic “quite an experiment” that had an “extraordinarily wide” range of possible economic outcomes.

But he said Americans have persevered and prospered through such crises as the Civil War in the 1860s, the influenza pandemic a century ago and the Great Depression. American “magic” prevailed before and would do again, he said.

“Nothing can stop America when you get right down to it,” Buffett said. “I will bet on America the rest of my life.”

The meeting was held virtually for the first time because of the pandemic, without shareholders in attendance, and streamed by Yahoo Finance.

Buffett and Vice Chairman Greg Abel, 57, spent nearly two-and-a-half hours answering shareholder questions posed by a reporter.

Abel has day-to-day oversight of Berkshire’s noninsurance businesses, and is considered by many analysts and investors a top candidate to eventually succeed Buffett as chief executive.

Berkshire exits airlines

The meeting began several hours after Berkshire reported a record $49.75bn first-quarter net loss, reflecting huge unrealised losses on common stock holdings such as Bank of America Corp and Apple Inc during the market meltdown.

While quarterly operating profit rose 6%, several larger businesses including the BNSF railroad posted declines, hurt by the negative impact of Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Buffett said operating earnings will, through at least this year, be “considerably less” than they would have been had the pandemic not occurred.

Berkshire’s cash stake ended the quarter at a record $137.3bn, though Buffett said “we're willing to do something very big,” perhaps a $30bn to $50bn transaction.