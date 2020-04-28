Mass pig cull to begin in US with meat headed for landfills

New York — The mass culling of the US’s pig herd is starting as a wave of shutdowns at processing plants creates livestock gluts that farmers can no longer sustain.

Starting on Wednesday, about 13,000 pigs a day will be killed at a JBS abattoir in Minnesota, according to US Representative Collin Peterson. Rather than cuts being turned into hams and bacon for stay-at-home shoppers, the carcasses may be dumped in landfills or go to rendering plants.

The culling shows the disconnect that’s occurring as the pandemic sickens workers just as consumers stock up on meat. Dairy farmers are pouring away milk that cannot be sold to processors, broiler operations have been breaking eggs to reduce supplies and some fruit and vegetables are rotting in fields amid labour and distribution disruptions.

“We don’t want to euthanise hogs, but we’ve got no choice,” Peterson, who is chair of the House of Representatives agriculture committee, said. “I asked them to do it. So if people are upset, they can be upset with me.”

The JBS abattoir in Worthington, which shuttered as workers began falling ill, can be used to cull pigs with a team of about 10 people, Peterson said. That means the plant can safely kill animals while workers practice social distancing.

About 160,000 pigs a day nationwide have to be slaughtered, which means on-farm disposal is not feasible, he said. Peterson said he also reached out to Smithfield Foods on a similar proposal.

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for say.

Pig farmers do not have the facilities to hold the animals and when they grow too large to be handled by packers, producers do not have much choice, said Steve Meyer, an economist at consultant Kerns & Associates.