Mass pig cull to begin in US with meat headed for landfills
JBS abattoir prepares to slaughter about 160,000 pigs a day nationwide
New York — The mass culling of the US’s pig herd is starting as a wave of shutdowns at processing plants creates livestock gluts that farmers can no longer sustain.
Starting on Wednesday, about 13,000 pigs a day will be killed at a JBS abattoir in Minnesota, according to US Representative Collin Peterson. Rather than cuts being turned into hams and bacon for stay-at-home shoppers, the carcasses may be dumped in landfills or go to rendering plants.
The culling shows the disconnect that’s occurring as the pandemic sickens workers just as consumers stock up on meat. Dairy farmers are pouring away milk that cannot be sold to processors, broiler operations have been breaking eggs to reduce supplies and some fruit and vegetables are rotting in fields amid labour and distribution disruptions.
“We don’t want to euthanise hogs, but we’ve got no choice,” Peterson, who is chair of the House of Representatives agriculture committee, said. “I asked them to do it. So if people are upset, they can be upset with me.”
The JBS abattoir in Worthington, which shuttered as workers began falling ill, can be used to cull pigs with a team of about 10 people, Peterson said. That means the plant can safely kill animals while workers practice social distancing.
About 160,000 pigs a day nationwide have to be slaughtered, which means on-farm disposal is not feasible, he said. Peterson said he also reached out to Smithfield Foods on a similar proposal.
JBS did not immediately respond to a request for say.
Pig farmers do not have the facilities to hold the animals and when they grow too large to be handled by packers, producers do not have much choice, said Steve Meyer, an economist at consultant Kerns & Associates.
As processing plants shut, demand has tumbled for piglets to replace fully grown hogs in barns. Some of the youngest animals were priced as low as 50 cents to $1 while 40-pound feeder pigs as of late last week were fetching the lowest prices since 2018, according to the US. Department of Agriculture.
“If you paid for the trucking, you can get the weaner pigs for free,” said Mike Berdo, a grain and livestock farmer in Washington, Iowa.
Lance Schiele in West Branch, Iowa, has a few weeks to decide if he has to slaughter 1,250 baby pigs. That is when he will need a building now occupied by fully grown animals that he cannot deliver due to a shutdown at a Tyson Foods plant.
“It’s probably cruel and unusual punishment to have to destroy them when they are little,” said Schiele, who is buying time by cranking up the heat in the sty to slow weight gain. “As big of a mess we’re having, in six months we are going to need this pork. I don’t know how we’re going to get there.”
While the US government is setting up a centre to assist on “depopulation and disposal methods”, Peterson, a Democrat, called for greater federal assistance. He warned that without indemnity payments, farmers in his Minnesota district would go bankrupt.
There is enough fresh and frozen meat supplies to keep supermarket shelves stocked for now. But more plant shutdowns mean the possibility of shortages is real, Peterson said. He raised the prospect of prioritising the domestic market over exports, though acknowledged he was not aware of a way of doing that.
“Clearly in the meat sector we are going to have shortages,” he said. “What I worry about is people are going to find this out and they are going to be hoarding it and that will worsen it.”
Berdo said that when rejiggered plants reopen, they likely will not be able to maintain pre-pandemic slaughter speeds.
“I’m afraid those procedures put in place will slow the process down,” he said. “It’s going to have a huge ripple effect in the months to comes.”
