Potatoes everywhere but not a French fry to eat in the US

Shopper Lexie Mayewski is having a hard time finding frozen French fries in Washington, DC-area supermarkets in the wake of coronavirus-fueled stockpiling.

On the other side of the country, Washington state farmer Mike Pink is weighing whether to plough under 30 tonnes of potatoes worth millions of dollars that would have been turned into French fries for fast-food chains such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A.

Their incongruent experiences underscore how America’s highly specialised and inflexible retail and food service supply chains are contributing to food shortages and waste in the wake of demand disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frozen French-fry sales at grocery stores spiked 78.6% for the four-week period ended April 4, according to Nielsen data, resulting in shortages at many US supermarkets.

Mayewski, a construction manager, has not seen frozen fries at the Giant Food or Safeway supermarkets near her Maryland home. “There’s not a single French fry to be found,” said Mayewski, whose supply of frozen shoestring and waffle fries is running low.

Frozen fries are an ideal pandemic staple — offering comfort, convenience and long-shelf life for US families accustomed to fast-food meals and school cafeteria lunches. The main hurdle is the extra-large size of food service packages that are meant for kitchens that turn out dozens if not hundreds of meals each day.

“Think Costco, but bigger,” said International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) CEO Mark Allen, referring to the oversized products sold at warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale.

Non-descript foodservice packaging also does not have the ingredient and nutrition labels required by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the bar codes needed in grocery checkout lanes.

While the FDA has said it will temporarily relax labeling rules and protect consumers with food allergies, foodservice suppliers still face significant hurdles switching to retail-friendly formats. New equipment for packing and labeling product is expensive, and plastic containers are in short supply.

Freezers full of fries

Kraft Heinz’s Ore-Ida, the main producer of frozen fries for supermarkets, is rushing to bolster supplies. “Our Ore-Ida factory is running at full capacity to keep up with demand,” Kraft spokesperson Michael Mullen said.

At the same time, major fastfood French-fry suppliers McCain Foods, JR Simplot and Lamb Weston Holdings are canceling potato orders.

Fastfood suppliers’ freezers are full of frozen fries, hash browns and potato skins and their storage sheds are packed with potatoes, farmers and experts told Reuters.

Their demand is down because four in 10 US restaurants are closed, as are schools, hotels and workplaces. Fastfood chains are doing drive-through only, and with no set date for lifting stay-at-home orders, the outlook for the foodservice industry is dim.

Lamb Weston, McCain and Simplot — which supply the lion’s share of McDonald’s French fries — did not respond to requests for comment. Lamb Weston also does retail sales.

Pink, who farms in Washington state, said fast-food French-fry suppliers cancelled orders for 400ha of potatoes. He has already invested $2.5m on those crops. Each acre produces roughly 30 tonnes of potatoes and getting them ready for sale would cost Pink another $1.5m.

He may have to plough the potatoes under — adding to food destruction in the US produce and dairy sectors. “Do I continue to invest or do I stop and try to minimise my loss? It’s just devastating.”

The National Potato Council said there are $750m to $1.3bn in potatoes and potato products clogged in the pipeline.

“It’s a huge challenge. Nobody was prepared. Nobody could imagine that this could happen,” Rabobank food analyst JP Frossard said.

Grocery consultants and retailers said that foodservice products such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies and meat, have found their way into the retail channel, while many others have not.

Compounding problems, most foodservice operators do not have connections at supermarkets — where adding a new product can take several months.

“It would be a Herculean task,” Allen said of rerouting supplies. And with all the uncertainty around demand, he said, “the investment would be tough to justify”.

Reuters