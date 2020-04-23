Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother dies from Covid-19

Washington — Former US presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren said Thursday her oldest brother had died from Covid-19, the disease cause by the novel coronavirus. She expressed her deep regret that no family members were allowed at his side and no funeral was held.

Don Reed Herring, 86, who spent much of his career in the military, died in Oklahoma on Tuesday about three weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, according to US media.

“It's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” Warren tweeted. "He was charming and funny, a natural leader.”

Worldwide, many relatives have been unable to be at the bedsides of dying coronavirus victims or to hold proper funerals due to the risk of infection.