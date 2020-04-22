Immigration bans, lockdowns, lack of food create a catastrophe

Washington — US President Donald Trump partially blocked immigration to the US “to protect American workers” from the economic shock of the coronavirus, as the UN warned the world was facing “a humanitarian catastrophe”.

The UN alarm bell came as nations scrambled to not only fight Covid-19 — which has killed 177,000 people and infected more than 2.5-million — but also desperately seek ways to limit the vast damage unleashed on the global economy.

With more than half of humanity under some form of lockdown, businesses shuttered and millions of jobs lost, the world is facing its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said it would hit the least privileged the hardest.

“I want to stress that we are not only facing a global health pandemic, but also a global humanitarian catastrophe,” the WFP executive director David Beasley told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. “Millions of civilians living in conflict-scarred nations ... face being pushed to the brink of starvation.”

The WFP warned that the number of people suffering from acute hunger is projected to nearly double to 265-million this year. In the US, where the economy is reeling and 22-million people have lost their jobs, Trump said he would stop issuing green cards for 60 days, but exempt temporary workers such as seasonal farm labourers.

“In order to protect American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the US,” he said. “It will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans to be replaced with immigrant labour flown in from abroad.”

The US is the hardest-hit country in the world, with nearly 45,000 deaths and more than 800,000 coronavirus infections, and healthcare infrastructure in major hot-spots such as New York City has struggled to cope.

The huge patient numbers are also taking a toll on the mental health of doctors and nurses.

“The same thing every day ... is draining,” said Heather Isola, a physician assistant. “What is it going to do to us? The anxieties, the PTSD, the experience of death and dying. Most people haven’t seen death and dying like this.”

Oktoberfest cancelled

In Europe, some countries have started easing lockdowns as the spread of the virus is slowly brought under control, but the cancellation of some of the world’s best-known events serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.