Trump vows to suspend immigration using Covid-19 as the reason

Washington — US President Donald Trump has said he’ll sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US as the country tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump made the announcement by tweet late on Monday night, and did not offer specifics, such as the timeframe or the scope of who would be affected. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He tweeted that he made the decision “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens”.

National security advisor Robert O’Brien, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday morning, called the suspension “a temporary issue” and said he didn’t know how long it would last.

“We’ll have to wait and see. Look, we don’t know what the time horizon is going to be for the fight against this virus,” O’Brien said. “No-one likes it. The president didn’t want to put travel restrictions in place, he didn’t want to put immigration restrictions in place, but we have to because of this terrible virus that’s been unleashed from foreign shores.”

The justice department’s office of legal counsel has been given a draft of the executive order and is reviewing it for form and legality, a department official, who asked not to be identified, said Tuesday.

The White House asked the department of homeland security to begin working on a ban last week, but Trump’s tweet on Monday caught immigration officials off guard, according to a person close to the administration, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

Homeland security officials were working on the plan, but it was still in its infancy when Trump announced he would be issuing an executive order, the person said.

It’s the latest measure taken by Trump and his administration to restrict the US border amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump has imposed broad travel restrictions on China, Europe, Canada and Mexico to curb the virus’s spread, and the state department, last month, temporarily suspended routine visa services at embassies and consulates.

The US citizenship and immigration services has also already suspended routine, in-person services, but is still offering some emergency services.

Legal immigration

Trump’s tweet raised the prospect of an order freezing all new applications from foreigners to live and work in the US, potentially shutting down the legal immigration system as the president and his advisers have already restricted international travel and long pushed to close borders to entry of undocumented migrants. Whether he’ll consider certain exemptions is unclear — the administration has worked recently to still allow farm workers in from Mexico, for instance.

At the same time, the White House has ordered federal agencies to begin preparing to return workers to offices and begun to open parts of the country, despite a widespread shortage of testing and warnings of a second wave of the virus.

The president has often said the pandemic has strengthened his desire to further restrict access to the US, and even to manufacture certain products on home soil.

His Gallup approval rating slipped six points last week as scrutiny of his handling of the outbreak has intensified, and the US leads the world in total reported cases.

A sharply divided US supreme court said in 2018 that the president has sweeping authority to restrict entry into the country — and might not even have to explain why. That 5-4 ruling upheld Trump’s travel ban, which barred entry into the country from a group of mostly Muslim countries.

Chief justice John Roberts’s majority opinion pointed to a federal immigration law that lets the president suspend entry of “all aliens or any class of aliens” if the president finds that their arrival would be “detrimental to the interests of the US”.

That provision “exudes deference to the president in every clause”, Roberts wrote for the five Republican-appointed justices in the majority.

Roberts dismissed contentions that Trump hadn’t done enough to justify his travel ban, saying those arguments depended on the “questionable” premise that the law requires the president to provide a detailed explanation.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat and chair of the congressional Hispanic caucus, wrote on Twitter that the suspension is “not only an attempt to divert attention away from Trump’s failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives, but an authoritarian-like move to take advantage of a crisis and advance his anti-immigrant agenda”.

Since becoming president, Trump has sought to curb immigration and migration widely — restricting travel from certain majority-Muslim nations; pushing to erect a wall at the Mexican border; striking deals to almost immediately deport asylum seekers from certain countries; and moving to slash the number of refugees the US accepts. He’s also repeatedly criticised leaders of sanctuary cities and mused about trying to end automatic citizenship for people born in the US.

