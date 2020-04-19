US legislators close to approving aid deal for small businesses

Washington — US legislators are close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, congressional and Trump administration officials say.

“I’m hopeful we can get that done,” treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also said he hoped an agreement with Republicans could be sealed. Schumer cautioned, however, that both sides had a few more issues to deal with.

Mnuchin said he believes another $300bn should be sufficient to reach everyone seeking a small business loan.

Funding for states would not be included in the interim funding bill, he said.

An agreement would end a stalemate that has lasted more than a week over Republican President Donald Trump’s request to add $250bn to a small-business loan programme. Congress established the programme in March as part of a $2.3-trillion coronavirus economic relief plan, but it has already run out of money.

Over two frantic weeks, the US government pledged $350bn to Main Street businesses across a country desperate for cash after coronavirus lockdowns.

Now a picture is emerging of who got the money. More than 25% of the total pot went to fewer than 2% of the firms that got relief. They include a number of publicly traded companies with thousands of employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales.

“I think we’re very close to an agreement,” Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, said on Sunday.

Pelosi and Schumer wanted more money for small businesses but also sought more coronavirus response funds for state and local governments and hospitals, as well as food assistance for the poor.

“We want to make sure that it’s reaching all of America’s small businesses,” Pelosi said. She said she also wanted police and fire departments, health-care workers, doctors, nurses and teachers to be compensated too and not fired.