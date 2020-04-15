US manufacturers post largest drop in output since 1946

Washington — US manufacturing output dropped by the most in 74 years in March as the coronavirus pandemic fractured supply chains, suggesting business investment contracted further in the first quarter.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday manufacturing production fell 6.3% in March, the biggest decrease since February 1946. Data for February was revised down to show output at factories slipping 0.1% instead of edging up 0.1% as previously reported. Economists had predicted a 3.2% fall in March.

The Fed said “the estimates in this release incorporated data on stay-at-home orders as well as other information on industrial activity for late in the month”.

Production at factories dropped at a 7.1% annualised rate in the first quarter, the sharpest since the first quarter of 2009, after decreasing at a 0.5% pace in the October-December period. Manufacturing, which accounts for 11% of the US economy, was already struggling from the fallout of the Trump administration's trade war with China well before the before the coronavirus hit US shores.