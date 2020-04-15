World / Americas

US manufacturers post largest drop in output since 1946

Motor vehicles and parts production tumbled 28% in March

15 April 2020 - 17:13 Lucia Mutikani
A Mercedes-Benz C-Class frame at a factory in Vance, Alabama. Picture: ANDRE CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP
Washington — US manufacturing output dropped by the most in 74 years in March as the coronavirus pandemic fractured supply chains, suggesting business investment contracted further in the first quarter.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday manufacturing production fell 6.3% in March, the biggest decrease since February 1946. Data for February was revised down to show output at factories slipping 0.1% instead of edging up 0.1% as previously reported. Economists had predicted a 3.2% fall in March.

The Fed said “the estimates in this release incorporated data on stay-at-home orders as well as other information on industrial activity for late in the month”.

Production at factories dropped at a 7.1% annualised rate in the first quarter, the sharpest since the first quarter of 2009, after decreasing at a 0.5% pace in the October-December period. Manufacturing, which accounts for 11% of the US economy, was already struggling from the fallout of the Trump administration's trade war with China well before the before the coronavirus hit US shores.

In addition to disrupting global supply chains, the highly contagious virus, which causes Covid-19, has depressed demand for crude oil, undercutting spending by oil producers on drilling and shaft exploration equipment. Business investment has contracted for three straight quarters and that downturn appears to have deepened in the first quarter.

Motor vehicles and parts production tumbled 28% in March. Business equipment output decreased 8.6%, held down by a 22.8% drop in transit equipment that reflected cutbacks in the output of both motor vehicles and civilian aircraft.

Production of construction supplies fell 5.8%, while business supplies output declined 6.7%. Oil and gas well drilling fell 1.3% in March.

The slump in manufacturing output in March, together with a 2% decline in mining and a 3.9% slump in utilities production, resulted in industrial production decreasing 5.4% in March. That was the largest decline in industrial output since January 1946 and followed a 0.5% gain in February. Industrial production contracted at a 7.5% rate in the first quarter, the steepest since the second quarter of 2009, after rising at 0.3% pace in the fourth quarter.

Reuters

Two schools of thought on Trump’s re-election chances

Some blame the incumbent US president, regardless of the disaster of their affiliation; others dig deeper into their partisan roots
World
1 day ago

US mulls opening the economy amid signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director says downward indicators show the Covid-19 peak is nearing
World
2 days ago

Cuomo offers Trump a history lesson after ‘total authority’ claim

Cuomo and Trump traded barbs earlier over a  statement that the US president has ‘the ultimate authority’ to lift restrictions in the US
World
20 hours ago

World leaders denounce Trump’s withdrawal of WHO funding

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres among those condemning the US’s action, saying this is not the time to reduce resources to the health body
World
2 hours ago

