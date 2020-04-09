World / Americas

Abbott Laboratories’ Covid-19 tests still not running near capacity

The company’s m2000 machine should have run a million coronavirus tests in the US by now but only a tiny fraction of that has been done

09 April 2020 - 11:53 Michelle Fay Cortez
Researchers quantify structural proteins that will be used to develop a rapid test for Covid-19 in a chemical engineering lab in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. File photo: BLOOMBRG/MARIA MAGDELENA ARRELLAGA
Researchers quantify structural proteins that will be used to develop a rapid test for Covid-19 in a chemical engineering lab in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. File photo: BLOOMBRG/MARIA MAGDELENA ARRELLAGA

Minneapolis — An Abbott Laboratories machine that can process large numbers of coronavirus tests have run only a tiny fraction of the million it could have, according to a top US health official, as the machines have yet to get up to their full capacity.

Abbott’s machines, a model called the m2000, should have been capable of running about a million Covid-19 tests in the past three weeks, Deborah Birx, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said at a briefing in Washington on Wednesday night. But they have run less than 10% of that amount.

Deborah Birx, coronavirus response co-ordinator, at the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: POLARIS/BLOOMBERG/CRHRIS KLEPONIS
Deborah Birx, coronavirus response co-ordinator, at the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: POLARIS/BLOOMBERG/CRHRIS KLEPONIS

“It’s a very high throughput machine; we have a million tests out there,” Birx said. “They’re not running. We’ve only run 88,000 tests in three weeks with those machines, with a million test kits.”

US attempts to contain the coronavirus have been stymied by repeated problems and failures with diagnostic tests, which are necessary to identify patients and isolate them, or to help protect health workers treating them. Health workers and officials around the US have cited long delays in getting results and limited availability of tests from multiple different sources.

There are 175 of Abbott’s m2000 machines at academic medical centres and hospital laboratories across the country, where they are typically used to test for conditions such as HIV and hepatitis. Getting them in the right location, with the appropriate staff and supplies to run Covid-19 tests around the clock, is still a work in progress in some areas.

“In our interactions with customers, we understand that the majority are running Covid-19 tests,” said Kimberly Modory, an Abbott spokesperson, in a statement.

Abbott rises after unveiling five-minute coronavirus test

The medical-device maker plans to supply 50,000 tests a day starting April 1
Companies
1 week ago

“Some of these labs are working to expand their capacity by increasing staff and supplies to run more shifts. In some instances, states and cities are working to establish ways to send the samples to the labs that have capacity.”

Abbott has also developed a test that can be administered by a doctor or nurse and run through a small machine, returning results in a few minutes.

Birx said on Wednesday night that she is planning to speak to lab directors to learn more about the issues running tests on the m2000. She said that had the tests been running at capacity, it would have been enough to run checks on health workers across the country.

“They could have screened, in these past three weeks, 100% of the healthcare workers across the country that needed these tests to be done.” 

Bloomberg

US Covid-19 fiscal response is in chaos

From outdated technology to confusion over the policy itself, the cheques are not in the mail as states struggle with a mountain of claims
World
1 day ago

White House in talks to add $250bn in emergency aid for small businesses

The aid would add to the $349bn in loans to small businesses  as part of the US's $2.3-trillion economic stimulus
World
1 day ago

Economists and ‘nowcasting’ for the US economy

Economists usually depend on monthly, quarterly or yearly trends when forecasting; Covid-19 has changed all that
World
6 days ago

US jobless claims at nearly 10-million in two weeks

A record 6.65-million people filed jobless claims in the week ended March 28, worse than the most dire estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Bodies of 150 Covid-19 victims removed from ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump threatens to withdraw WHO funding
World
3.
Bernie Sanders ends 2020 US presidential campaign
World / Americas
4.
World trade expected to plunge 32% in 2020 amid ...
World
5.
China ‘investigates’ tycoon critical of its ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Five new Covid-19 deaths in SA

National

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things you need to know

Features

Top research scientist resigns over EU’s handling of Covid-19

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.