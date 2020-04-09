Abbott Laboratories’ Covid-19 tests still not running near capacity

“Some of these labs are working to expand their capacity by increasing staff and supplies to run more shifts. In some instances, states and cities are working to establish ways to send the samples to the labs that have capacity.”

Abbott has also developed a test that can be administered by a doctor or nurse and run through a small machine, returning results in a few minutes.

Birx said on Wednesday night that she is planning to speak to lab directors to learn more about the issues running tests on the m2000. She said that had the tests been running at capacity, it would have been enough to run checks on health workers across the country.

“They could have screened, in these past three weeks, 100% of the healthcare workers across the country that needed these tests to be done.”

Bloomberg