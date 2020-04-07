White House in talks to add $250bn in emergency aid for small businesses

Washington — The Trump administration on Tuesday asked Congress for an additional $250bn in emergency economic aid for small US businesses reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell pushed for passage as soon as Thursday.

In a posting on Twitter, treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had consulted with congressional leaders on the need for the second round of funding.

If approved by Congress, the aid would add to the $349bn in loans to small businesses enacted on March 27 as part of a $2.3-trillion economic stimulus in response to the virus outbreak.

Shortly before Mnuchin's announcement, McConnell, a Republican, said in a statement: "It is quickly becoming clear that Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial programme may run dry."

He added that he would work with Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on the initiative with the goal of winning Senate approval on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether the top two Democrats in Congress, Schumer and House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, would embrace this timetable as they have been pushing for a broader set of measures that would comprise a fourth coronavirus-response bill since early March.

Mnuchin in recent days has been hinting at the need for Washington to provide additional aid to small businesses on the heels of the historic $2.3-trillion economic stimulus programme.

Action this week by the Senate would highlight the depth of the crisis for small enterprises that have been shuttered because of the coronavirus outbreak.

McConnell's backing also marked a change in attitude. He warned in an April 1 interview with the Washington Post that Pelosi should not undertake a "premature" fourth stimulus bill related to the pandemic.

But just days into the opening of the small business loans, with coronavirus cases raging in many parts of the US, pressure built for more aid.