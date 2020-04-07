Donald Trump shuffles spokesperson and communications again

Washington — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday, in a move seen as a sign of the internal influence of new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Grisham, who held both the positions of communications director and chief spokesperson, is returning to familiar territory as the first lady’s top aide, having previously served as her communications director.

US President Donald Trump is splitting her role in two, with separate people for the communications and press secretary jobs, said a source familiar with the situation.

Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah may become communications director. A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, Kayleigh McEnany will become the new White House press secretary. McEnany was spokesperson for the Republican National Committee before joining Trump’s re-election team.