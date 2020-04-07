World / Americas

Donald Trump shuffles spokesperson and communications again

Kayleigh McEnany, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, will become the new White House press secretary

07 April 2020 - 18:51 Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens to US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP/SAUL LOEB
Washington — White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving to become chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, the White House said on Tuesday, in a move seen as a sign of the internal influence of new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Grisham, who held both the positions of communications director and chief spokesperson, is returning to familiar territory as the first lady’s top aide, having previously served as her communications director.

US President Donald Trump is splitting her role in two, with separate people for the communications and press secretary jobs, said a source familiar with the situation.

Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah may become communications director. A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, Kayleigh McEnany will become the new White House press secretary. McEnany was spokesperson for the Republican National Committee before joining Trump’s re-election team.

Grisham took over from Sarah Sanders as press secretary last June, the third person to hold the role in Trump’s high-turnover White House. Sean Spicer was Trump’s first press secretary.

At Trump’s direction, Grisham did not hold press briefings but did make multiple appearances on Fox News Channel programmes. Going to the first lady’s office will keep the Trump loyalist in close proximity. She worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“She has been a mainstay and true leader in the administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as chief of staff,” Melania Trump said in a statement.

Grisham takes over from Lindsay Reynolds, who resigned earlier this week to spend time with her family. Grisham begins her new role immediately.

Reuters

