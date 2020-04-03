World / Americas

Economists and ‘nowcasting’ for the US economy

Economists usually depend on monthly, quarterly or yearly trends when forecasting; Covid-19 has changed all that

03 April 2020 - 12:40 Howard Schneider
Stores remain closed at Fulton Mall, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the US. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN YANG
Stores remain closed at Fulton Mall, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the US. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHEN YANG

Washington — The economic crisis spawned by the coronavirus pandemic has produced a wave of grim US data, with likely more to come as millions lose jobs, businesses shutter and spending stops.

But at some point, the bottom will be reached.

Given how fast the situation has developed, judging when that happens in real time will prove challenging for economists who usually depend on monthly, quarterly or yearly trends in data to judge the state of the business cycle.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not a business cycle event but perhaps a once-in-a-century health crisis in which normal choices about where to go and what to spend are influenced by a combination of fear and government edict.

In an effort to gauge what is happening using more frequently available information, economists are innovating.

Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle said this week that unemployment claims are still a great guide.

“Jobless claims will be the timeliest, hard data point for assessing the depth of the recession and catching the start of the recovery,” Mericle wrote, noting that when initial claims start to fall, GDP will likely have stopped shrinking. When ongoing claims, by contrast, have fallen by perhaps a third, it will be evidence the economy is growing again.

This week, initial claims jumped a record 6-million.

Goldman analysts have also combined granular data on things such as movie ticket sales and hotel occupancy rates into a bespoke coronavirus tracker. It has been falling fast.

Researchers at the New York Fed, working with Harvard economics professor James Stock, recently released a weekly economic index that provides another view. It combines seven indicators, including unemployment claims but also raw steel production and weekly retail sales information, into an indicator they found closely tracks growth in GDP.

With Thursday’s record filings for unemployment insurance, the index is currently pointing to a 6% annual drop in GDP.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow “nowcast” [the prediction of the present, the very near future and the very recent past in economics] of gross domestic growth can be volatile even in normal times. But it is a way to show how government data releases are progressively influencing the estimated growth path of the economy.

For 2020, the nowcast had fallen to 1.2% as of Thursday from 3% in mid-February.

Reuters

Coronavirus to push Zimbabwe to the brink?

With a shambolic health-care sector and an informal economy in which people are without basic necessities, experts are wary of how effective ...
Features
1 day ago

Global coronavirus infections top 1-million

The coronavirus has killed more than 51,000 worldwide with the global fatality rate now over 5% of all reported cases
World
15 hours ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Double-lockdown a punch in the stomach for SA

Being downgraded to junk on top of the coronavirus pandemic leaves our country vulnerable
Opinion
1 day ago

Factories in a low hum in China, but sputter in South Korea and Japan

Trading partners impose dramatic measures to curb the coronavirus’ spread.
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
How the coronavirus partied at the New Orleans ...
World / Americas
2.
Australia tests BCG infant vaccine against ...
World
3.
Bodies of 150 Covid-19 victims removed from ...
World / Americas
4.
Global coronavirus infections top 1-million
World
5.
A Covid-19 treatment is likely to be found before ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.