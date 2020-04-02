How a pandemic made Mike Pompeo rethink his views on the UN

Washington — US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo once warned that international organisations such as the UN must be “reformed or eliminated”. With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the US and the world, he’s now embracing them.

At a briefing this week, Pompeo heaped praise on what he called “these important institutions” such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and touted — as he’s done several times in recent days — the US’s financial contributions to global bodies, without mentioning how often he’s supported slashing US funding to them.

“Our generosity, our pragmatism, aimed at saving US lives now and in the future is also exemplified through our work with multilateral organisations,” Pompeo said. “They not only help citizens around the world but they protect Americans and keep them safe here as well.”

It was a jarring shift for a secretary of state who, like his boss, has railed against the UN and in 2018 went to Brussels — home to the EU and Nato — to voice scepticism against the very idea of multilateralism and to question the usefulness of such agencies.

The animosity wasn’t just rhetorical. In its proposed 2021 budget, as in years past, the Trump administration proposed cutting voluntary contributions to the WHO by more than half, to about $58m, and sought steep cuts to the UN writ large.

The sudden turnaround is characteristic of a broader softening in tone for Pompeo and an administration that, after playing down the threat of the coronavirus for weeks, is confronted with a reported caseload larger than any other nation, along with a critical shortage of protective gear.

The change is most evident in the rhetoric towards China, the target of scathing criticism from Pompeo. The secretary of state had previously insisted on calling the global disease the “Wuhan virus,” even after President Donald Trump initially said the term wasn’t appropriate.

Pompeo, who previously led the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), may have been influenced by a US intelligence report concluding that China deliberately concealed the extent of the virus outbreak, undermining international efforts to get ahead of the pandemic.

The top US diplomat helped scuttle a joint statement from Group of 7 (G7) nations on March 25 over his insistence that countries identify its origin in China. That earned a rebuke from France, which urged nations to “combat any attempt to exploit the crisis for political purposes”.

A statement from G20 leaders the next day, including the US and China, was far more conciliatory. It called for a “global response in the spirit of solidarity,” and Pompeo has stopped using the term “Wuhan virus”.