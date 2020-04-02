Bodies of 150 Covid-19 victims removed from streets in Ecuador

Quito — Troops and police in Ecuador have collected at least 150 bodies from streets and homes in the port city of Guayaquil, the government said, warning that as many as 3,500 people could die of the coronavirus in the city and surrounding province in the coming months.

A joint military and police task-force has collected 150 bodies over the past three days, government spokesperson Jorge Wated said late on Wednesday.

Residents in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second city, had earlier published videos on social media of abandoned bodies in the streets. Some left desperate messages for authorities to take away the corpses of people who had died in their homes.

The government spokesperson apologised in a message broadcast on state television. He said mortuary workers have been unable to keep up with the removal of dead people because of a curfew imposed under the pandemic.

“We acknowledge any errors and apologise to those who had to wait days for their loved ones to be taken away,” Wated said.