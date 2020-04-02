World / Americas

Bodies of 150 Covid-19 victims removed from streets in Ecuador

The government spokesperson apologised saying mortuary workers have been unable to keep up with the removal of dead people due to a curfew

02 April 2020 - 17:23 Agency Staff
Men carry a sick man, likely infected with the coronavirus, into a hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 1 2020. Picture: AFP/ENRIQUE ORTIZ
Quito — Troops and police in Ecuador have collected at least 150 bodies from streets and homes in the port city of Guayaquil, the government said, warning that as many as 3,500 people could die of the coronavirus in the city and surrounding province in the coming months.

A joint military and police task-force has collected 150 bodies over the past three days, government spokesperson Jorge Wated said late on Wednesday.

Residents in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second city, had earlier published videos on social media of abandoned bodies in the streets. Some left desperate messages for authorities to take away the corpses of people who had died in their homes.

The government spokesperson apologised in a message broadcast on state television. He said mortuary workers have been unable to keep up with the removal of dead people because of a curfew imposed under the pandemic.

“We acknowledge any errors and apologise to those who had to wait days for their loved ones to be taken away,” Wated said.

Authorities have not confirmed how many of the dead were victims of the coronavirus.

Ecuador is the Latin American country worst hit by the virus after Brazil, with more than 2,700 infections and 98 deaths. Guayaquil’s surrounding province of Guayas has 70% of the country’s Covid-19 infections.

Wated said the government is preparing for difficult days ahead. “The medical experts unfortunately estimate that deaths from Covid-19 in these months will reach between 2,500 and 3,500 — in the province of Guayas alone, and we are preparing for that.” 

Mortuary workers in masks and protective clothing were seen carrying the plastic-wrapped coffins in the city on Wednesday as authorities tried to cope with the backlog of dead.

“We are working so that each person can be buried with dignity in one-person spaces,” Wated said, referring to a government-run cemetery being made available with capacity for about 2,000 bodies.

AFP

