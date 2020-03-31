US warehouse and delivery staff warn of stoppage over Covid-19

New York — Amazon warehouse employees and Instacart delivery workers joined protests on Monday to press safety demands, highlighting the risks for workers on the front lines of supplying Americans largely sheltering at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An estimated 50 to 60 employees joined a walkout at an Amazon worker warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island, demanding that the facility be shut down and cleaned after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

“There are positive cases working in these buildings infecting thousands,” warehouse worker Christian Smalls wrote on Twitter.

Amazon, responding to an AFP query, said Smalls made “misleading” statements about conditions and that he was supposed to be in quarantine. “Like all businesses grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are working hard to keep employees safe while serving communities and the most vulnerable,” Amazon said in a statement. “We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe.”

After the protest, Smalls was officially fired by Amazon.

When contacted for comment, Amazon confirmed the decision, which it said was due to Smalls’s failure to comply with the company’s request that he self-isolate after he came in contact with another employee who tested positive for Covid-19.

By taking part in Monday’s demonstration, he put “the teams at risk. This is unacceptable”, Amazon said in a statement, noting that only 15 of the more than 5,000 employees at the site had taken part in the protest.

New York state attorney-general Letitia James called Smalls’s dismissal “disgraceful” and pointed out that the law protects employee’s right to protest. “At a time when so many New Yorkers are struggling and are deeply concerned about their safety, this action was also immoral and inhumane,” she said in a statement.