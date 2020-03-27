Unemployment soars as US bears brunt of virus outbreak

Washington — The US now has more Covid-19 infections than any other country, and a record number of newly unemployed people, as the coronavirus crisis deepens around the world.

Health-care systems in even the most developed nations are being stretched to breaking point with grim warnings they could soon be overwhelmed — and a prediction that 1.8-million could die from the disease this year.

China, which appeared to have broken the back of its outbreak, will bar foreigners from Friday as it frets over a surge in imported cases, illustrating the difficulty of containing a virus in an interconnected world.

The move comes as Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged late in 2019, readied to ease severe movement restrictions in place for two months.

That lockdown has now been aped around the world, with 3-billion people told to stay indoors.

More than 530,000 people globally have been sickened by the disease, one-sixth of them in the US, which on Thursday edged out Italy as the worst-affected nation.

“We are waging war on this virus using every financial, scientific, medical, pharmaceutical and military resource, to halt its spread and protect our citizens,” US President Donald Trump said.

With about 40% of Americans under lockdown, Trump urged citizens to do their part by practising social distancing: “Stay home. Just relax, stay home.”

Grim predictions

Even with the kind of strict measures being implemented, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday the global death toll could be staggering.

Their model shows 1.86-million people could die, with nearly 470-million infected this year.

Failure to act swiftly in imposing lockdowns and strict social distancing could make those numbers far higher, they warned.