Jobless in America is a new and bewildering experience for many

Washington — Optician Ali Nelson sent the final few orders of glasses to clients last week before her store closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Without a pay cheque indefinitely, Nelson is one of potentially tens of millions other Americans whose livelihoods are now in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly jobless claims report from the US labour department on Thursday is set to offer the clearest evidence yet of the coronavirus’s devastating effect on the economy.

Behind the numbers, which are expected to hit a new record, are worried workers such as Nelson. She has already filed to receive unemployment benefits, a relatively painless process that took minutes online. But she is unsure as to how much money she might receive, and worries how she’ll support a family of six on the amount.

The maximum offered in the District of Columbia — just about $450 a week — won’t be enough to cover her rent in Fairfax County, Virginia, much less health insurance, groceries and utilities. “This is not sustainable,” said Nelson, the primary breadwinner in her household, which includes her veteran husband, who is in school, and two working children.

Many of the millions of Americans bracing for life on unemployment benefits are doing so for the first time in their lives as retail stores, movie theatres, restaurants and other small businesses shut their doors amid the outbreak.

The US Congress is finalising a stimulus bill that would boost unemployment payments by $600 a week for people affected by the virus. It could also expand access to the programme for self-employed workers and freelancers, who are not typically covered by the traditional programme. How much money out-of-work Americans should get remained a stumbling block to the bill passing on Wednesday.