World / Americas

New York state is ‘on pause’ as Covid-19 hits home

Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned all gatherings

20 March 2020 - 19:07 agency staff
New York state governor Andrew Cuomo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SANITAGO FELIPE
New York state governor Andrew Cuomo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/SANITAGO FELIPE

New York — On Friday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned all gatherings, in an escalation of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo said civil fines will be handed out to anyone violating the order, which he said will come into effect on Sunday evening.

“We’re all in quarantine now,” he told reporters, adding that New York state is “on pause”.

Cuomo’s announcement came a day after California governor Gavin Newsom announced a lockdown for the state’s 40-million residents.

“They are taking strong steps,” US President Donald Trump said Friday shortly after Cuomo’s press conference. “I applaud them.” 

Cuomo said an executive order would be passed on Friday mandating that only essential businesses can remain open from late Sunday. He said that essential services include grocery stores and pharmacies.

Cuomo added that “100% of workforces” for non-essential business must stay at home and that under “Matilda’s Law,” named after his mother, “non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size” are cancelled.

He ordered residents to only exercise alone and not hold any group activities outside, such as basketball, and that citizens avoid public transport “unless urgent and absolutely necessary”.

“These actions will cause disruption. They will cause much unhappiness. I understand that,” said Cuomo.

The announcement came as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New York hit 7,000. According to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, 205 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, with more than 14,000 people affected.

AFP

Donald Trump bets on antimalarials to treat Covid-19

The US FDA says it will work with domestic makers of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to expand production as it studies their efficacy
World
9 hours ago

US legislators to overcome divide to fight Covid-19

The Republican-controlled Senate is due to take up a multibillion dollar aid package that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed ...
World
2 days ago

US and Canada close border to ‘non-essential’ traffic

Trump announces shutdown of the 8,891km international boundary after Trudeau unveiled C$27bn in support measures amid coronavirus outbreak
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Modi urges citizens to stay home as India halts ...
World / Asia
2.
How New York’s elite got access to coronavirus ...
World / Americas
3.
Coronavirus could see 50-million jobs lost in ...
World
4.
Turbulence worsens in the airline industry
World
5.
‘Really nothing is off the table,’ Australia’s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

How New York’s elite got access to coronavirus tests

World / Americas

Carmakers shut down as coronavirus creates war-like conditions

World

US senator warned of coronavirus well ahead of Donald Trump’s placations

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.