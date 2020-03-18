US and Canada close border to ‘non-essential’ traffic

In Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after speaking with Trump by telephone: “Travellers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism.

“In both our countries, we're encouraging people to stay home,” he told a news conference. “I want to be clear, though, that essential travel will continue. Supply chains including trucking will also not be affected by this new measure.”

The US is Canada leading trading partner, with about 200,000 people and about $2bn worth of goods crossing the border each day.

At the main Detroit-Windsor crossing on Wednesday, there was a significant drop in passenger vehicles, while heavy truck traffic continued in both directions.

“Our governments recognise that it is critical that we preserve supply chains between both countries,” Trudeau said. “These supply chains ensure that food fuel and life-saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border.”

On Monday, Trudeau announced that Canada was closing its borders to foreign travellers with the exception of Americans — a position that drew criticism in Canada.

As of Wednesday, Canada had more than 600 confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

Earlier on Wednesday Trudeau said his government would provide C$27bn ($18.6bn) in support directly to families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the aid package did little to assuage investors. Canada's main stock market fell 6% and losses were the biggest in nearly 10 years.