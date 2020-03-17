US Senate weighs emergency spending bill as Trump presses for $850bn more

Washington — The US Senate was weighing a multibillion-dollar emergency spending bill on Tuesday passed by the House of Representatives offering economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic as the Trump administration pressed for $850bn more.

The House of Representatives passed a measure at the weekend that would require sick leave for workers and expand unemployment compensation among other steps, including nearly $1bn in additional money to help feed children, housebound senior citizens and others.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has said his chamber is “anxious” to approve the House measure, a move that could happen on Tuesday.

“The Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps, above and beyond what the House passed,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned that cutting the payroll tax — apparently the largest chunk of the Trump administration’s new proposal — “may be premature and the wrong response” to fighting the effect of the coronavirus on the economy. Even some Senate Republicans were not enamoured of cutting the payroll tax.