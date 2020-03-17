World / Americas

US government said to be seeking $850bn stimulus package

Last week, Republican leaders dismissed the Democratic package in the House of Representatives as an inflated wish list of items

17 March 2020 - 16:18 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, March 16 2020. Picture: OLIVER CONTRERAS/BLOOMBERG
Washington — US President Donald Trump will ask Congress to approve a huge $850bn emergency spending package to contain the growing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports Tuesday.

The measures are expected to include a payroll tax cut and $50bn in aid to troubled US airlines hit hard by the near total shutdown in the travel industry, The Washington Post reported, citing four officials familiar with the matter.

The package, which is in addition to the $100bn in spending directed at paid sick leave and expanded unemployment benefits already moving through Congress, surpasses the $700bn emergency programme known as TARP to save the banking system during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to present the proposal to Senate Republicans, the Post reported.

Last week, Republican leaders dismissed the Democratic package in the house as an inflated wish list of items. Since then, the damage has accelerated with businesses forced to close and whole states under lockdown.

Trump has been pushing for a cut or suspension of taxes deducted from all US paychecks at least to the end of the November presidential election.

But Democrats and many economists say focus on payroll taxes misses workers who are laid off, unemployed or are paid hourly.

Most economists agree that the crisis calls for a huge response to flood the economy with cash to keep households and businesses afloat. The Federal Reserve has slashed the benchmark lending rate to zero, where it was during the 2009 global financial crisis.

It has taken extraordinary steps to ensure the financial system has plenty of cash to keep it from locking up, but Fed chair Jerome Powell says a fiscal response will be “critical”.

AFP

