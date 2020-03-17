US government said to be seeking $850bn stimulus package

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to present the proposal to Senate Republicans, the Post reported.

Last week, Republican leaders dismissed the Democratic package in the house as an inflated wish list of items. Since then, the damage has accelerated with businesses forced to close and whole states under lockdown.

Trump has been pushing for a cut or suspension of taxes deducted from all US paychecks at least to the end of the November presidential election.

But Democrats and many economists say focus on payroll taxes misses workers who are laid off, unemployed or are paid hourly.

Most economists agree that the crisis calls for a huge response to flood the economy with cash to keep households and businesses afloat. The Federal Reserve has slashed the benchmark lending rate to zero, where it was during the 2009 global financial crisis.

It has taken extraordinary steps to ensure the financial system has plenty of cash to keep it from locking up, but Fed chair Jerome Powell says a fiscal response will be “critical”.

AFP