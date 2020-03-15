World / Americas

Covid-19

Fed cuts interest rates to zero to combat coronavirus threat

15 March 2020 - 23:41 Agency Staff
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS

Washington —  The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the US economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by to a target range of 0% to 0.25%.

“The effects of the coronavirus will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. In light of these developments, the committee decided to lower the target range,” the Fed said in a statement.

“The committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals,” the Fed said.

The Fed already cut interest rates by half a percentage point on March 3 at an emergency meeting, the first rate cut outside a regularly scheduled policy meeting since the financial crisis in 2008.

Policymakers were not due to hold their next interest-rate setting meeting until March 17-18. 

President Donald Trump, who has been critical of the independent Fed for not acting more aggressively, praised the moves. “What's happened with the Fed is phenomenal news,” he said.

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday the impact of the coronavirus pandemic was producing a “slowdown” in the American economy but that he did not expect a full-blown recession.

Congress on Saturday overwhelmingly approved a series of measures aimed at alleviating the impact of the virus on the country's economy, following days of intense discussions between administration officials and Democratic leaders in Congress.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand slashed interest rates by 75 basis points, sinking the country's currency, as it prepared for a “significant” impact on the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The unprecedented move follows rate cuts by central banks around the world, including the Australian Central Bank.

The bank cut the official cash rate to 0.25%, and its monetary policy committee agreed unanimously to keep the OCR at this level for at least 12 months, RBNZ said in its statement.

The New Zealand dollar fell more than  2% at one stage after the surprise cut, but later recovered slightly, settling at $0.5985 

Reuters, AFP

Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

Ramaphosa announces sweeping measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including school closures and travel restrictions
National
5 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: So much need for stimulus, so little room to move

The government has not set aside enough funds for a rainy day, and coronavirus now adds severe external shocks
Opinion
4 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa announces measures to combat coronavirus pandemic

The president announces emergency measures not seen since World War II
National
4 hours ago

Highly unusual for oil to feel pressure from both supply and demand

Collapse in crude prices does not threaten the energy transition or slow the shift to a low-carbon economy
Opinion
4 hours ago

Pandemic will choke off SA’s biggest money spinners

Report highlights how vulnerable the mining and tourism sectors are as Chinese imports and visitors dry up
Economy
7 hours ago

US coronavirus testing website expected to come online

Site will direct people to closest location for tests, including drive-through centres
World
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus could see 50-million jobs lost in ...
World
2.
Donald Trump declares national emergency over ...
World / Americas
3.
Twenty years after violent farm invasions, ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers to get half their ...
World / Africa
5.
‘Don’t panic,’ says woman who recovered from virus
World / Americas

Related Articles

Virus: Buffett scales down 'capitalist Woodstock'

Business

Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

World / Americas

US coronavirus testing website expected to come online

World / Americas

Coronavirus could see 50-million jobs lost in tourism industry

World

Nepal closes Mount Everest amid virus concerns

World / Asia

Pandemic will choke off SA’s biggest money spinners

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank weighs rates move amid Covid-19 concern

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.