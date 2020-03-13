World / Americas

Donald Trump reportedly to declare national emergency over virus

Pressure has been mounting for Donald Trump to declare an infectious disease emergency in the US

13 March 2020 - 17:51 Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey
US President Donald Trump addresses the Nation from the Oval Office about the widening novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Washington, DC on March 11, 2020. Picture: DOUG MILLS / POOL / AFP
US President Donald Trump addresses the Nation from the Oval Office about the widening novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Washington, DC on March 11, 2020. Picture: DOUG MILLS / POOL / AFP

Washington — US President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Pressure has been mounting for Trump to declare an infectious disease emergency under a 1988 law that would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to provide disaster funds to state and local governments and to deploy support teams. 

The power is rarely used. Former President Bill Clinton in 2000 declared such an emergency for West Nile Virus.

Reuters

