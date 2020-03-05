Elizabeth Warren expected to drop out of 2020 Democratic White House race

But throughout her campaign, her “I have a plan for that” pitch was insufficient to overcome voters’ doubts about her ability to beat Donald Trump. She found herself squeezed between a progressive electorate that increasingly favored Bernie Sanders and moderates who saw her as too far left to bring in the swing-state voters a Democratic nominee will need in the fall.

She wound up placing behind Sanders and an insurgent Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa caucuses. She fared even worse in New Hampshire, coming in fourth place, even though she was expected to have an edge as a senator from a neighbouring state.

By the Nevada caucuses on February 22, she had retooled her approach to the campaign. Instead of sticking to her stump speech devoted to her vision for “big, structural change”, she began taking on her rivals head-on. On the debate stage in Las Vegas she assailed Bloomberg for his record with women, dealing a blow to his campaign.

That debate showing brought in $29m in fund-raising, her largest haul to date. But it was not enough. She won no delegates in Nevada or South Carolina and failed to showcase any strength among Latino and black voters. As final Super Tuesday results were coming in, she had garnered at least 65 delegates, compared with 596 for Biden and 531 for Sanders.

Her withdrawal is a dramatic reversal of fortune for a candidate who had been tied with Biden for first place in October 2019. But in recent months, she was bumped out of the top as Bloomberg ramped up his campaign and Sanders took the lead.

Warren entered the race in late 2018, known for her aggressive criticisms of Wall Street and Washington, her plans to tax wealth and her push to regulate large corporations, which she often said were cheating ordinary people.

“When you see a government that works great for those with money and it’s not working so well for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple, and we need to call it out for what it is,” she said at a rally in Oklahoma City in January.

While she described herself as a “capitalist in my bones”, the strength of her left-leaning campaign alarmed Wall Street and prompted warnings from billionaires and corporate executives that she intended to tear down the system.

She also was a frequent target of Trump, who gave her the nickname “Pocohantas”, a reference to her claim of Native American ancestry that she later recanted and apologised for. Warren developed more policy proposals than any of her rivals, rolling out about 80 plans with a total price tag of $30-trillion. Her best-known proposal – for a wealth tax — called for a 2% levy on America’s richest families, which she said would raise $2.75-trillion over a decade to pay for sweeping proposals for universal health care and cancelling student debt.