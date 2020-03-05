Elizabeth Warren ends 2020 Democratic White House campaign

Washington — Senator Elizabeth Warren suspended her presidential campaign on Thursday after failing to win any states on Super Tuesday and seeing no path to capture the Democratic nomination.

She declined to throw her weight behind fellow progressive Bernie Sanders or the more centrist and newly resurgent front-runner Joe Biden, telling reporters she wanted more time to consider her choice.

“I want to take a little time to think a little more,” she said.

Warren said she believed she could be a bridge between the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party, but the election results showed that was not the case.

“I was told at the beginning of this whole undertaking that there were two lanes, the progressive lane that Bernie Sanders is the incumbent for, and the moderate lane that Joe Biden is the incumbent for, and there’s no room for anyone else in this. I didn’t think that was right — but evidently I was wrong,” she said.

Warren made her announcement in the same place she kicked off her campaign — outside her house in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was asked about whether she thought gender played a role in her failed campaign, which she called a “trap question” for women.

“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race everyone says, ‘Whiner!’” Warren said when asked about whether her gender played a role in the race. “And if you say, ‘No, there was no sexism’ about a bazillion women think: ‘What planet do you live on?’”

“All those little girls are going to have to wait four more years,” she said of those who were inspired by the thought of the first female president. “That’s going to be hard,” she said.

Warren never placed higher than third in any primary contest. Her policy proposals proved insufficient to build support from the broad, racially diverse base needed to unite the party.

Even as she was losing the first few contests, Warren was delivering strong debate performances that damaged Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out Wednesday.