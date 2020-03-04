US senators push for law to monitor allies using Huawei

Washington — A group of US senators wants to remove a preferred investment status for countries such as the UK that allow installation of Huawei Technologies equipment in their 5G networks.

Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, was expected to propose legislation on Wednesday to amend the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernisation Act to scrutinise direct investments such as real-estate and venture-capital deals by foreign countries in the US.

Some allies such as the UK, Australia and Canada are exempted from the investment screenings, but the proposed bill would end that exclusion for countries that install Chinese information and communications technology including for 5G and future networks. In January, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided that Huawei could have a partial role in its next-generation broadband networks.

“The US values its special relationship with the UK, but allowing Huawei into Britain’s 5G infrastructure will have consequences across several sectors,” Cotton, a leading China hawk in Congress, said on Tuesday. “Ultimately, protecting US trade secrets from the Chinese Communist Party is our top priority.”

The UK was the biggest source of foreign direct investment in the US in 2018, according to the commerce department.

Texas senator Ted Cruz and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, both Republicans, are co-sponsors of the legislation. Its scheduled introduction coincides with a debate in the UK House of Commons on the security implications of Johnson’s Huawei decision.

National security

There is broad and long-standing concern among legislators in Washington that Huawei, China’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, is an arm of the Chinese Communist Party and that Beijing can use it to spy on Americans. Huawei denies the allegations.

Cotton’s proposed bill states that, while the US should remains committed to an open investment environment, “the national security landscape has shifted in recent years, and so has the nature of the investments that pose the greatest potential risk to national security”.

Trump administration officials said after Johnson’s announcement in January that they were disappointed, and have urged London to reverse it. The topic is likely to come up in bilateral trade talks in coming weeks.

“Boris Johnson seems to have misjudged how key members of Congress would react to his decision,” said David Hanke, a partner at Arent Fox. “This bill may have legs, and will certainly get the attention of London’s financial district.”

The bill, titled the “Protecting America From Foreign Investors Compromised by the Chinese Communist Party Act of 2020”, would also require the Trump administration to report on whether and how the US government is co-ordinating with close trade and investment partners to develop alternatives to Chinese 5G vendors.

