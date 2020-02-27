World / Americas

US economy grows steadily, but coronavirus impact looms

Consumer spending, which makes up about two-thirds of the Us economy, revised down

27 February 2020 - 20:33 Katia Dmitrieva
Workers at Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington, the US. The US's revised growth estimate was better than many countries in Europe but below President Donald Trump's goal of 3%. Picture: JASON REDMOND / AFP
Washington  — Underlying demand in the US economy was slower than initially reported at the end of 2019, putting growth on a weaker footing ahead of risks from the coronavirus in 2020.

Upwardly revised contributions from trade and inventories kept GDP expanding at a solid 2.1% annualised rate in the fourth quarter, matching estimates for no revision of the initially reported rate, commerce department data showed on Thursday.

But consumer spending, which makes up about two-thirds of the economy, was revised down to a 1.7% increase from 1.8%, also matching forecasts. Nonresidential fixed investment was revised lower to a 2.3% drop, representing the third straight decrease and matching the biggest decline since 2015.

The report suggests the record-long US expansion is more vulnerable to weakening than previously thought, and it may remain below President Donald Trump’s target of 3% growth as he seeks re-election.

Global stocks on Thursday extended this week’s rout and Treasury yields declined to record lows as the coronavirus spreads and investors fret about its impact on world commerce.

Earlier in February, economists had forecast that US growth would slow to 1.5% in the first quarter, amid weaker gains in government spending and only a slight increase in private investment.

The record-long expansion is reliant on consumers continuing to open their wallets, particularly as businesses already whipsawed by the US-China trade war start to contend with the coronavirus.

While most US data have yet to reflect an impact from the virus, some indicators point to a potential hit to GDP: An IHS Markit output gauge for February fell to the lowest since 2013, led by concern at factories and service providers about lower new orders and demand, and severed supply chains.

Brighter data

Another data set from the commerce department on Thursday was brighter. Orders for commercial equipment excluding aeroplanes — a proxy for business investment — rose 1.1% in January after an upwardly revised 0.5% decrease. Even so, the coronavirus will test demand as well as supply chains.

A key measure of underlying demand — final sales to domestic purchasers — rose an annualised 1.5% in the fourth quarter, revised from an initially reported 1.6% and the weakest in a year.

Net exports contributed an upwardly revised 1.53 percentage points to fourth-quarter GDP growth, while inventories dragged down the headline figure by nearly a percentage point, less than initially reported.

A separate report from the labour department on Thursday showed filings for unemployment benefits rose for a third week, though they remain low by historical standards. Jobless claims increased to 219,000 in the week ended February 22, above economist forecasts. The four-week average, a less-volatile measure, edged up to 209,750.

The claims figures tend to be more volatile about holidays. Last week included the Presidents’ Day holiday.

The fourth-quarter GDP figures will be revised for a third and final time in March as additional numbers are compiled. GDP for the January-to-March period will be released in April.

Bloomberg 

