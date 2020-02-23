US political system flagged as top risk
Eurasia Group issues warning over uncertainty in American domestic politics
23 February 2020 - 19:44
The Eurasia Group, one of the world’s largest risk consultancies which recently welcomed former Goldman Sachs SA CEO Colin Coleman as a senior adviser, has flagged the US political system and the country’s relations with China as the biggest threats to geopolitical stability for 2020.
Coleman said in an interview that Eurasia through its top risks report identified the US political system as the top global political risk for 2020. No 2 and No 3 involve relations between the US and China.
