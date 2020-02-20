Bloomberg gets a pounding in first Democratic debate

Bloomberg has been accused over the years of many sexist and misogynist comments, and several lawsuits have been filed alleging that women were discriminated against at his media company.

He did not respond to Warren’s comments about his past remarks about women, which were taken from a booklet given to him in 1990 that was said to be a compilation of his sayings over the years. A campaign spokesperson has said that Bloomberg “simply did not say the things somebody wrote in this gag gift”.

Bloomberg, who entered the race in November and is skipping the first four early voting states in February to focus on later nominating contests in March, has risen to number two among Democrats behind Sanders, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released on Tuesday.

Bloomberg said at the debate that he is using his money for an important cause. “I’m spending that money to get rid of Donald Trump — the worst president we’ve ever had. And if I can get that done, it will be a great contribution to America and to my kids.”

Intense exchanges

The debate came at a pivotal time, three days before Nevada’s presidential caucuses, the third contest in the state-by-state race to find a challenger to Trump in the November 3 election.

The high stakes were evident in the intensity of the exchanges, with Biden and Warren, in particular, facing the do-or-die task of re-igniting their campaigns after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this month.

Both Warren and Biden, the former vice-president, criticised Bloomberg for his treatment of women. The two asked him to commit to releasing women who had signed non-disclosure agreements to settle lawsuits. Bloomberg refused, saying they were made “consensually” with the expectation that they would stay private.

“We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many non-disclosure agreements, and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against,” said Warren, who had her most aggressive debate.

Bloomberg said there were “very few” non-disclosure agreements. “None of them accuse me of anything,” he said. “Maybe they didn’t like the jokes I told.”

Bloomberg ‘embarrassed’ by stop and frisk

Sanders, a progressive senator who has surged to the top of polls, criticised Bloomberg’s support for “stop-and-frisk” police policies as mayor that “went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way. That is not a way you are going to grow voter turnout”.