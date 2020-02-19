US attorney-general Barr takes aim at legal shield for hate speech

Washington — US attorney-general William Barr is taking aim at a legal shield enjoyed by companies such as Alphabet’s Google and Facebook as the provision comes under mounting fire from liberals and conservatives.

Barr has accused social media companies of hiding behind a clause that gives them immunity from lawsuits while their platforms carry material that promotes illicit and immoral conduct and suppresses conservative opinions.

The attorney-general convened a workshop on Wednesday, featuring many of the tech companies’ critics, to explore potential changes to section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which was passed in 1996 and has been credited with allowing the then-fledgling internet to flourish.

Barr could instruct his justice department to explore ways to limit the provision, which protects online companies from liability for user-generated content.

The technology platforms warn that any changes in their legal shield could fundamentally alter their business models and force them to review every post, making it impossible for all but the biggest companies to operate.

Barr and legislators from both political parties have blamed section 230’s sweeping legal protections for allowing what they see as irresponsible behaviour by the big technology companies.The shield has allowed internet giants “to absolve themselves completely of responsibility for policing their platforms, while blocking or removing third-party speech — including political speech — selectively, and with impunity”, Barr said in a December speech to a meeting of state attorneys-general.

FBI director Christopher Wray is also scheduled to address the workshop, along with a range of lawyers, academics, child advocates, tech critics, and trade groups. Some of the speakers, such as a representative of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, have expressed concerns about how the law is now written, or called for changes.