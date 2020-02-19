Trump pardons former ‘junk bond king’ Michael Milken

Blagojevich began serving a 14-year sentence in 2012 after being convicted of wire fraud, extortion and soliciting bribes while governor.

“That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence,” said Trump. “He seems like a very nice person, though I don't know him,” Trump said, despite Blagojevich appearing as a contestant in 2010 on the Celebrity Apprentice TV show, which Trump hosted, according to reports.

Blagojevich, 63, was removed from office in 2009 after prosecutors said he tried to sell or trade the US Senate seat Obama vacated after winning the 2008 presidential election.

Milken, once considered Wall Street’s “junk bond king” was indicted in 1989 in an insider trading probe. After pleading guilty to securities violations, he paid $1.1bn and served about two years in prison. He was permanently banned from trading by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Since then he has headed the nonprofit Milken Institute, focusing on a wide range of research, including curing cancer, public health, ageing, California and financial markets.

“We have Mike Milken who’s gone around and done an incredible job for the world with all of his research on cancer,” Trump told reporters in Washington. “He paid a big price, paid a very tough price.”