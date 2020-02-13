Second Wuhan evacuee falls ill in US

Los Angeles — A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a US Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the US to 14, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday.

The patient was among 232 individuals placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, after being airlifted from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan earlier in February, CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro said. A previous case of coronavirus was documented on Monday among the same group of evacuees, she said.

CDC officials said it appeared the two San Diego patients were separately exposed to the virus in China. The two arrived at Miramar on different planes and were housed in separate facilities on base. They have since been hospitalised.

“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus,” Dr Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC’s National Centre for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.