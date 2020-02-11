Fed ‘closely monitoring’ coronavirus fallout, says Powell

Washington — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the US central bank is keeping a close eye on fallout from the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, singling it out among risks threatening the US and world economy.

“In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy,” Powell said in remarks before US legislators on Tuesday.

Powell stopped short of saying the outbreak had changed the Fed’s baseline outlook for the US economy, or the expectation among many members of the federal open market committee (FOMC) that rates will remain on hold in 2020. US equities climbed as investors digested the latest views from the Fed chair and Treasuries slipped.

Monetary policy ‘appropriate’

“The FOMC believes that the current stance of monetary policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labour market and inflation returning to the committee’s symmetric 2% objective,” Powell said. “As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate.”

Coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people, has prompted the world’s largest-ever quarantine effort and slowed large portions of China’s economy, disrupting travel and commerce worldwide.

Powell faced questions from legislators of the House financial services committee about the potential impact of the virus on the US economy.

“We know that there will be some, very likely be some effects on the US,” he said, adding that the question for the Fed is whether they will be “persistent” and “material”. “It’s just too early to say.”

The Fed chief is also scheduled for a hearing before the Senate banking committee on Wednesday as part of his semi-annual testimony to Congress.